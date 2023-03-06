No reason to believe partygate inquisitor Sue Gray not impartial, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

No reason to believe partygate inquisitor Sue Gray not impartial, says minister

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 10.38am Updated: March 6 2023, 1.46pm
Sue Gray probed lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sue Gray probed lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)

There is “no reason to believe” Sue Gray was not impartial when she investigated partygate, a Cabinet minister has said as the former civil servant heads for a top Labour job.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer insisted there was “nothing improper” about offering Ms Gray the role as he declined to say when he first approached her amid a Tory outcry at the appointment.

Boris Johnson and allies have used Ms Gray’s plans to become Sir Keir’s chief of staff to try to discredit her probe into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street, as well as the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether the former prime minister lied to MPs with his denials.

Michelle Donelan
Science Secretary Michelle Donelan denied there was reason to believe the partygate investigator was not impartial (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Some Johnson loyalists have blamed Ms Gray’s partygate report for his downfall after she found there was a “failure of leadership and judgment” in No 10 during his premiership.

But Science Secretary Michelle Donelan denied there was reason to believe Ms Gray was biased.

“She was a leading civil servant who obviously swore and accepted the civil service code in which one of those key requirements is impartiality,” the Government minister told Sky News.

“I think she was impartial, I have no reason to believe she wasn’t.”

But, she continued, “I think what people are mainly concerned about here is what process has taken place for her to acquire this new job, have talks taken place when potentially they shouldn’t have, etc?”

Sir Keir insisted he had “absolutely no contact” with Ms Gray as she carried out her partygate probe.

He declined to say when he first contacted the senior civil servant about joining his team when pressed repeatedly, saying only that “it was recent” and after his former chief of staff left in October last year.

“I’ve been looking for a chief of staff for a little while now, but Sue will lay that out, but there’s nothing improper at all,” the Labour leader said during a phone-in on LBC Radio.

He stressed that the appointment is yet to be finalised, adding “we haven’t agreed terms” yet.

Ms Gray is expected to submit a formal request on Monday to take on the role when she puts in her application to anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba).

Acoba can advise waiting periods before civil servants start other jobs and the Prime Minister ultimately makes the final decision.

Ms Gray is expected to await the watchdog’s decision before taking up the position.

Sir Keir also branded as “desperate” Mr Johnson’s attempts to portray Ms Gray as biased, as he highlighted her “integrity” and “delivery in government”.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting
Labour’s Wes Streeting accused Tory critics of Sue Gray’s appointment of spouting ‘crackpot conspiracy theories’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A Labour frontbencher described the Conservative backlash over the appointment as “sour grapes” and accused critics of spouting “crackpot conspiracy theories”.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting pointed to precedents of civil servants moving into party political jobs, saying “this is not unusual”.

“She is a professional civil servant who’s worked well with Labour and Conservative ministers. She has not breached confidences, there’s no reason to expect she will do so now.

“I can understand why there’s some sour grapes that good people are now wanting to work with Labour because they are hoping and thinking we might be the next government.”

Mr Streeting also rejected claims that Ms Gray’s probe brought down Mr Johnson, “unless she packed the booze into the suitcase and wheeled it into No 10”.

Downing Street refused to be drawn on the row over Ms Gray’s career move, beyond repeating that an investigation was being carried out by the Cabinet Office into “the circumstances under which she resigned”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
2
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued
3
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’
4
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
5
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
6
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth Airbnb granted licence despite objections from neighbours
7
Work has started near the Dighty Burn bridge, which will soon close. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade
8
Salton Crescent in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 37, charged with exposing himself in front of children in Dundee
9
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
10
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…

More from The Courier

Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man's body found in Fife river
Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Deacon Blue announce 'unique' Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Nicky McKenzie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee hostel attacker claims he was drugged and robbed by victim
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
Mohammed Salim Uddin was killed at the restaurant in which he and Foyez worked.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares.
Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues

Editor's Picks

Most Commented