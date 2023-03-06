TransPennine Express on track to cancel 23,000 services in 2023, says mayor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TransPennine Express on track to cancel 23,000 services in 2023, says mayor

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 11.26am Updated: March 6 2023, 2.11pm
TransPennine Express runs trains across northern England and into Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)
TransPennine Express runs trains across northern England and into Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)

A train operator will cancel more than 23,000 services this year if reliability remains at current levels, according to new analysis.

The figure for TransPennine Express (TPE) was released by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, who urged the Government to “get a grip”.

Ms Brabin and Transport Secretary Mark Harper are among the speakers at the annual conference of Transport for the North (TfN) – which advises the Government on the region’s transport needs – in Newcastle on Monday.

Office of Rail and Road data shows TPE cancelled 1,781 services during the most recent four-week reporting period to February 4.

Analysis by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority found a total of 23,153 services will be cancelled by the FirstGroup-owned company this year if the rate continues.

TPE runs trains across northern England and into Scotland.

Its passengers have suffered from delays and cancellations over the past year, partly due to train drivers no longer volunteering to work paid overtime shifts.

An offer aimed at restoring rest day working was rejected by union Aslef.

Ms Brabin said: “Without improvement there could be an appalling 23,000 cancellations inflicted on northern rail commuters this year by TransPennine Express.

“This is shocking, and the Government must hear our calls, finally get a grip and bring this situation under control.

“A fully functioning public transport network is crucial to our plans to boost the economy, achieve our climate ambitions and provide people with the opportunity to get on in life.

“Without action people will lose jobs, our youngsters will miss vital opportunities, and the northern economy will go off the rails.”

A TPE spokesman said the operator “worked hard with the Department for Transport to improve the offer on overtime working for our drivers”.

He went on: “At almost £500 per shift, it is deeply disappointing this offer was rejected out of hand by Aslef.

“This offer for overtime working stands comparison with rates across the industry.

“We hope the union will reconsider and put the offer to its members, who we hope would support it.

“We know the service levels over the past year have not been good enough and we are pulling out all the stops to make things better.

“Restoring driver overtime is an important part of that process and we urge Aslef to act in the interests of the members, the customers and the communities across our network and accept the offer on the table in order to enable a rapid reduction in train cancellations.”

Henri Murison, chief executive of business group the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said he would be late for the TfN conference as the 8.52am train from Leeds to Newcastle was cancelled due to drivers not working on rest days.

He wrote on Twitter: “The members of the unions in many cases want deals. As passengers we need them.”

The Department for Transport is examining the details of a recovery plan produced by TPE after ministers deemed its performance was unacceptable.

The operator’s current contract expires in May.

Ms Brabin said: “People in the North need action right now.

“I spoke to the rail minister Huw Merriman last week and he understands the challenges and the need to bring people together to find a solution.

“But, with current levels of service from TransPennine Express, it would be unthinkable for the Government to renew their contract for another eight years.

“We need trains operated by a safe pair of hands to see us through the inevitable disruption that the vitally important Transpennine Route Upgrade (TPU) will bring in the next few years.”

The TPU is a major project to enhance rail infrastructure between Manchester and York via Huddersfield and Leeds.

Asked about the TransPennine Express contract renewal, Mr Harper said: “The rail minister and I are looking very closely at the level of performance and we’ll have to make a decision about that in due course, but my guiding light will be about the services that get delivered for passengers.

“That’s what my job is about. It’s about focusing on the passenger and their experience, and that’s a message we’ve delivered clearly to those that run TransPennine Express.

“The rail minister meets them weekly, and I’ve called in their managing director to have a frank conversation, so I hope that message has landed.”

