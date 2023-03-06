Scottish ministers urged to provide ‘reassurance’ over planned bail changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scottish ministers urged to provide ‘reassurance’ over planned bail changes

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 11.51am
Ministers need to ‘reassure’ organisations such as Scottish Women’s Aid ad Rape Crisis Scotland, who raised concerns about bail changes in new legislation. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ministers need to ‘reassure’ organisations such as Scottish Women’s Aid ad Rape Crisis Scotland, who raised concerns about bail changes in new legislation. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Organisations such as Women’s Aid and Rape Crisis Scotland must be given the “necessary reassurance” from ministers over planned changes to Scotland’s bail system, a Holyrood committee has said.

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s Criminal Justice Committee overall could not agree on whether the Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Bill should proceed.

Part of the legislation would see the repeal of current laws which mean bail can only be granted in exceptional circumstances in serious cases of violent, sexual or domestic abuse, where the accused person has a previous conviction for such crimes.

But the committee noted that organisations representing the victims of crime were “not convinced” by this, with Scottish Women’s Aid stating that this could allow “convicted repeat and serial abusers of domestic abuse, including those who have perpetrated sexual assaults against women and who present a particular danger to women’s safety” to be granted bail.

The organisation added: “Given women’s experiences of abusers being given bail, women need as much protection as the law can afford them.”

Meanwhile Rape Crisis Scotland told the committee it had “significant concerns” at the removal of “an important safeguard”.

MSPs said that as “organisations representing the victims of crime are not convinced by the repeal”, the Scottish Government “must have dialogue with them to provide the necessary reassurance regarding the impact of the repeal”.

The Bill aims to change the way remand is used by the courts, so accused people are only sent to prison ahead of a trial where they pose a risk to public safety.

It also looks at the release arrangements for prisoners, with the aim of improving the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders back into the community.

With social workers being given an enhanced role in cases where bail is being concerned, some councils expressed concerns that Scottish Government has under-estimated the resources required for this.

Committee converner Audrey Nicoll was one of four MSPs on the committee who backed the Bill (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

After scrutinising the legislation four MSPs – all from the SNP and including committee convener Audrey Nicoll – backed the general principles of the Bill.

But three MSPs did not agree with the general principles, while Labour’s Pauline McNeill said the legislation should only proceed if ministers address the concerns that have been raised.

Ms Nicoll said while the committee noted the “the merits of many aspects” of the legislation, concerns from some members “over its overall purpose, its impact and around adequate resourcing mean we have not been able to reach a consensus on its general principles”.

The convener added: “The Bill would make a number of changes to the bail and release system in Scotland and it is fundamental that the rationale for these changes is made clear, and that detail of how these changes will be delivered and resourced is outlined.

“It’s now up to Parliament as a whole to decide whether this Bill proceeds.”

Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene, one of the three MSPs who were opposed to the Bill, said the “highly critical” committee report “makes it clear that victims are once again an afterthought for the SNP government”.

Mr Greene argued: “The Bail and Release Bill as it stands risks letting out thousands of criminals who pose a serious threat to the public by tying the hands of judges in their decision making.

“Organisations representing victims made it clear to the justice committee that narrowing the grounds for bail will inevitably lead to more criminals being freed to reoffend and traumatise victims.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
2
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued
3
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’
4
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
5
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
6
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth Airbnb granted licence despite objections from neighbours
7
Work has started near the Dighty Burn bridge, which will soon close. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade
8
Salton Crescent in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 37, charged with exposing himself in front of children in Dundee
9
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
10
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…

More from The Courier

Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man's body found in Fife river
Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Deacon Blue announce 'unique' Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Nicky McKenzie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee hostel attacker claims he was drugged and robbed by victim
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
Mohammed Salim Uddin was killed at the restaurant in which he and Foyez worked.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares.
Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues

Editor's Picks

Most Commented