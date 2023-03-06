UK will only join EU Horizon scheme on ‘favourable terms’ – Science Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK will only join EU Horizon scheme on ‘favourable terms’ – Science Secretary

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 3.09pm
Rishi Sunak on Monday announced plans for the UK to be a science and technology ‘superpower’ by the end of the decade (David Davies/PA)
Rishi Sunak on Monday announced plans for the UK to be a science and technology ‘superpower’ by the end of the decade (David Davies/PA)

The UK will not commit to joining the EU’s flagship research programme at any cost, the Science Secretary has said, prompting criticism from the scientific community.

Michelle Donelan, who was recently appointed Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, said joining the scheme is “plan A”, but that the Government is still developing “plan B”.

“It would have to be on acceptable and favourable terms,” she told BBC Radio 4’s World at One.

“It would have to be value for money for the taxpayer and we couldn’t afford to wait another two years of negotiating this and leave our researchers in limbo.”

There have been hopes that Rishi Sunak’s new deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol could pave the way for Britain to access the 100 billion euro programme.

But Downing Street said the Prime Minister is “taking stock of our future corporation” on research programmes with the EU including Horizon.

Asked why that was necessary, Mr Sunak’s spokesman said: “Obviously, it’s something we’ve been pressing the EU for for the last two years. We’ve made ambitious alternative domestic arrangements, ready to support the UK’s R&D sector, where we have a commitment of £20 billion a year.

“We have announced further extension to June 30 for financial guarantees to the UK’s Horizon Europe applicants so that people continue to get the same level of support while we consider the best approach.”

The official said he was unaware if there were “formal talks” taking place with the EU. “I think it’s the Government considering the best approach currently rather than entering into formal talks with the EU,” he said.

Scientists who have been clamouring for clarity on Horizon access reacted with dismay.

Astronomer Royal Lord Martin Rees said: “It’s a bit disappointing that the Prime Minister doesn’t seem to have made any unequivocal statements of this priority and I think the scientific community is, I think, pretty united, that this should be the top priority and done as early as possible.”

A row erupted last month between leading scientists and the Government, with the Treasury criticised for taking back £1.6 billion it had allocated for research and which had been set aside for UK involvement in Horizon.

Mr Sunak on Monday announced plans for the UK to be a science and technology “superpower” by the end of the decade.

Funding of more than £360 million has been promised by the Government, as the Prime Minister hopes a science and technology framework will place the UK at the forefront of new technologies including artificial intelligence and supercomputing.

Mr Sunak warned that the UK “can only stay ahead with focus, dynamism and leadership”, as the new 10-point plan promised to use the post-Brexit freedoms to craft “pro-innovation regulations” and develop a “pro-innovation culture” in the public sector.

Michelle Donelan
Science Secretary Michelle Donelan (PA)

Sir Adrian Smith, president of the Royal Society, said it was “reassuring” to see a plan aimed at cementing the UK’s place as a science and technology superpower.

But, he said, “one of the first steps to turning words into action must be securing full association to the EU funding programmes”.

“The extension of the funding underwrite announced today is a welcome intervention, but it is yet another sticking plaster, when the ultimate goal needs to be speedy association now that the barriers to this have been removed by the EU.

“We need to see a firm commitment from the Prime Minister to delivering full association.”

Included in the framework are plans to boost private and public investment in research and development, as well as using the Government’s buying power to boost innovation through public sector procurement.

It also pledges to ensure that researchers have access to the “best physical and digital infrastructure” for research and development, as part of efforts to attract the best talent to Britain.

The new plan is backed by an initial set of projects, including a £250 million investment in AI, quantum technology and engineering biology, as well as the publication of a new review of UK research by Sir Paul Nurse, director of the Francis Crick Institute.

Sir Paul said: “It is absolutely right, as the Prime Minister has said, that the future of the UK depends upon research, science and technology.

“Only by being a leading science nation can the UK drive a sustainable economy, increased productivity and generate societal benefits such as improved healthcare and protecting the environment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
2
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued
3
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’
4
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
5
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
6
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth Airbnb granted licence despite objections from neighbours
7
Work has started near the Dighty Burn bridge, which will soon close. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade
8
Salton Crescent in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 37, charged with exposing himself in front of children in Dundee
9
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
10
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…

More from The Courier

Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man's body found in Fife river
Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Deacon Blue announce 'unique' Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Nicky McKenzie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee hostel attacker claims he was drugged and robbed by victim
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
Mohammed Salim Uddin was killed at the restaurant in which he and Foyez worked.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares.
Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues

Editor's Picks

Most Commented