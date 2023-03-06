DUP leader sets up panel to inform deliberations on Windsor Framework deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

DUP leader sets up panel to inform deliberations on Windsor Framework deal

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 3.38pm Updated: March 6 2023, 4.16pm
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the panel will undertake a wide consultation process within Northern Ireland (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the panel will undertake a wide consultation process within Northern Ireland (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The DUP has established a consultation panel to inform its deliberations on the new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Former DUP leaders and first ministers Peter Robinson and Baroness Arlene Foster are among those on the eight-member panel announced by current leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Sir Jeffrey has made clear that the DUP will take its time to consider the Windsor Framework before deciding whether to back it and lift its current blockade of devolution at Stormont.

He said the panel would report to him by the end of March.

“Today I have established a group to commence and undertake a wide consultation process within Northern Ireland, listening and taking views on the Framework document,” he said.

“This work will be undertaken in parallel with our on-going engagement with the UK Government.

“The group will comprise both members of our party as well as independent thinkers who have standing within the broader community.

“They will want to engage with a broad section of the unionist and loyalist community, the business sector, civic society and others who want to see Northern Ireland prosper within the Union.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the framework deal last week after months of intensive negotiations aimed at reducing checks on Irish Sea trade created by Brexit’s contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

While cutting back on checks required on goods destined for use in Northern Ireland arriving from Great Britain, the deal also contains a new mechanism – the so-called “Stormont brake” – that offers a minority of MLAs (30 from at least two parties) the ability to refer to the UK Government its concerns about the introduction of new EU laws in Northern Ireland.

Brexit
Freight lorries travelling through the Port of Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Government could then potentially prevent the application of those laws in the region.

Mr Sunak has also committed to amending the 1998 Northern Ireland Act to provide further reassurance to unionists about the region’s constitutional status within the UK.

Some prominent DUP figures, including Lord Dodds and MPs Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley, have already suggested that the deal potentially does not go far enough to address their concerns over trade and sovereignty.

The immediate future of devolution at Stormont rests on whether the DUP agree to go back into powersharing.

London and Brussels are both keen to see the institution restored ahead of next month’s landmark 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement.

Sir Jeffrey said the panel comprises individuals with “political, legal and business experience”.

Its members are DUP MP Carla Lockhart, DUP peer Lord Weir, former DUP leaders and Stormont first ministers Mr Robinson and Baroness Foster, businessman Ross Reed, lawyer John McBurney and DUP MLAs Brian Kingston and Deborah Erskine.

Sir Jeffrey said the detail of the legislative changes set to be brought forward by the Government would be a “major factor” in his party’s decision-making.

He insisted the end of March was not a deadline for making a call.

“Whether we will have made enough progress in terms of legislation and other matters before the end of this month is beyond my control, so I’m not setting the end of March as the deadline,” he said.

“I’m saying we want to complete our processes before the end of this month.”

He said having Stormont working again for the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement next month was not a factor in the party’s thinking.

“That is just not something I’m taking into account at all,” he said.

“I want to get this right, and however long that takes, it is important we get it right.”

The DUP set out seven tests in 2021 to measure any changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Asked if the tests would take precedence over what the panel reported back on, he said: “Our seven tests remain in place. And, as I’ve said consistently, we will judge any new agreement, and in this case the new framework, against those seven tests.

“That’s why we need to understand what the framework means in practice, what it means in law, and then apply that to our seven tests.

“I think it is important to hear what people have to say about this. And we need to understand where business is coming from, we need to understand where people right across the community what their perspective is on this, so I think, given the importance of this decision for Northern Ireland, it’s right that not only do we look at this internally, and measure it against our seven tests, but that we hear from others as well, because that will, I think, help us to come to our internal assessment.”

He added: “We will always listen to what people have to say, both internally within the party and externally across the community.

“But, ultimately, this is a political decision that we, as a political party, are tasked with taking.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
2
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued
3
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’
4
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
5
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
6
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth Airbnb granted licence despite objections from neighbours
7
Work has started near the Dighty Burn bridge, which will soon close. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade
8
Salton Crescent in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 37, charged with exposing himself in front of children in Dundee
9
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
10
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…

More from The Courier

Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man's body found in Fife river
Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Deacon Blue announce 'unique' Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Nicky McKenzie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee hostel attacker claims he was drugged and robbed by victim
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
Mohammed Salim Uddin was killed at the restaurant in which he and Foyez worked.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares.
Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues

Editor's Picks

Most Commented