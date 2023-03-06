Firefighters accept revised pay deal to avert strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firefighters accept revised pay deal to avert strikes

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 3.47pm Updated: March 6 2023, 4.28pm
Firefighters have accepted a revised pay offer (Aaron Chown/PA)
Firefighters have accepted a revised pay offer (Aaron Chown/PA)

Firefighters have voted to accept a pay deal aimed at averting strike action, with a union leader hailing the settlement as a “testament to the power of collective action”.

An improved offer was made in February to the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) of a 7% pay rise backdated to last July and a further 5% from July this year.

The union’s executive decided to recommend that members vote to accept the offer in a ballot which opened on February 20 and closed on Monday.

Some 96% of FBU members voted to accept the deal on an 84% turnout.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack praised the process of collective bargaining through which the settlement was agreed as a better alternative to pay review bodies.

He expressed solidarity with striking workers from other sectors, arguing that the pay review body process would have made industrial action “inevitable” for firefighters and telling the Government to “wake up to that fact”.

Reacting to the news, he said: “The overwhelming vote by FBU members to accept the improved offer means that the dispute is resolved on terms that are favourable to firefighters.

“We pay tribute to members of our union for their determination and unity throughout the past year. Firefighters will now receive two pay increases, including nine months of back pay.

“This result is testament to the power of collective action. Without the huge mandate for strike action by firefighters last month, this deal would never have been achieved.

“We moved our employers from 2% in June last year, to 5% in November, and now to 7% plus 5% with an agreement to immediate talks on other areas where we have concerns over pay.

“The crucial mechanism for achieving this outcome was direct negotiations with Fire and Rescue Service employers. With collective bargaining, we were able to make our case and avoid industrial action.

“This would not have been possible with a so-called ‘independent’ pay review body. Under a pay review body strike action would have been inevitable and the Government needs to wake up to that fact.

TUC Conference 2017
Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, praised the ‘power of collective action’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“The FBU leadership has been determined not to sugar-coat the offer. For the current year, 7% is still another real terms pay cut. For the following year (July 2023 to July 2024), when inflation is forecast to be lower, 5% may amount to a slight increase in real terms pay.”

Mr Wrack added: “At a time when the UK Government is presiding over attacks on the wages of key workers in the NHS, teaching, rail and postal services, strikes are the first line of defence against those attacks on workers.

“The FBU stands in solidarity with each and every union on strike for decent pay.

“We will now step up our resistance against the outrageous and authoritarian law that the Tories have rushed through Parliament to restrict the rights of working people to take strike action in defence of wages and jobs.”

