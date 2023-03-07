Average UK house price down by £8,500 from August 2022 peak, says Halifax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average UK house price down by £8,500 from August 2022 peak, says Halifax

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 7.42am Updated: March 7 2023, 9.55am
Annual house price growth stood at 2.1% in February for the third month in a row, according to Halifax (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Annual house price growth stood at 2.1% in February for the third month in a row, according to Halifax (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Annual house price growth stood at 2.1% in February for the third month in a row, according to an index.

Across the UK, property values increased by 1.1% month on month in February, accelerating from 0.2% growth in January, Halifax said.

The average UK house price in February was £285,476.

Average house prices in London have fallen by 0.9% over the past year – possibly affected by the capital’s large proportion of flats, Halifax said.

Mortgage rates jumped last autumn following September’s mini-budget, and the mortgage market later showed signs of settling. Bank of England base rate rises have also been putting an upward pressure on borrowing costs.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: “Recent reductions in mortgage rates, improving consumer confidence, and a continuing resilience in the labour market are arguably helping to stabilise prices following the falls seen in November and December.

“Still, with the cost of a home down on a quarterly basis (by 2.5%), the underlying activity continues to indicate a general downward trend.

“In cash terms, house prices are down around £8,500 (2.9%) on the August 2022 peak but remain almost £9,000 above the average prices seen at the start of 2022 and are still above pre-pandemic levels, meaning most sellers will retain price gains made during the pandemic.

“With average house prices remaining high, housing affordability will continue to feel challenging for many buyers.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of estate agents’ body Propertymark, said: “Year on year, estate agents across the UK have seen a small drop in the number of sales being agreed whilst the number of new properties coming to market has remained the same.

“Increases to interest rates have caused buyers to rethink their budget and haggle on price, but the drive evidently still remains to see their purchase through and move home.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: “The UK housing market appears near the end of a long hangover from the mini-budget rather than on the verge of a price plunge.

“Activity stopped well before Christmas due to the mortgage market turmoil but has picked up this year as people come to terms with where rates are settling.”

Marie Johnstone, managing director at Edinburgh-based estate agents Wilson Property Group, said: “February was a far busier month than January.”

Marc von Grundherr, director of estate agent Benham and Reeves, said: “While current house price performance may remain sluggish when compared to the meteoric rates of the pandemic market boom, there’s been a notable uptick in activity in 2023 and this has reversed the rot seen during the back end of last year.”

James Forrester, managing director of estate agent Barrows & Forrester, said: “The housing market continues to stand firm in 2023 and the general economic outlook is far more positive than anticipated.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “Lenders continue to jockey for position, with a number increasing the pricing of their cheapest five-year fixes.

“However, even if there is another base rate rise this month, there is a growing expectation that rates are close to their peak, and if inflation also continues to fall, the outlook appears brighter for borrowers.”

Mark Manning, managing director of Northern Estate Agencies Group said: “Available property in the market is back to the sort of level it was in 2018/2019, which obviously provides more choice for buyers – one of the reasons why price growth is slowing and falling in some areas.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals said: “House prices continue to defy the gloomy forecasts that we were seeing a few months ago and are remaining buoyant for the time being.”

Here are house prices across the UK and the annual change, according to Halifax. Annual changes for the UK’s regions and nations are based on the most recent three months of approved mortgage transaction data.

– East Midlands, £234,749, 2.4%

– Eastern England, £331,442, 1.4%

– London, £526,842, minus 0.9%

– North East, £163,953, 1.1%

– North West, £221,306, 3.7%

– Northern Ireland, £185,009, 5.7%

– Scotland, £198,779, 2.2%

– South East, £387,205, 1.7%

– South West, £298,939, 1.4%

– Wales, £210,917, 1.2%

– West Midlands, £246,351, 5.0%

– Yorkshire and Humber, £200,634, 3.6%

