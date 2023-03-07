Sunak and Braverman test limits of law with plan to ‘stop the boats’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak and Braverman test limits of law with plan to ‘stop the boats’

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 9.46am Updated: March 7 2023, 12.20pm
Suella Braverman has said a plan to prevent migrants using small boats to reach the UK ‘pushes the boundaries of international law’ but insisted action is needed because the asylum system is being ‘overwhelmed’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Suella Braverman has said a plan to prevent migrants using small boats to reach the UK 'pushes the boundaries of international law' but insisted action is needed because the asylum system is being 'overwhelmed' (Danny Lawson/PA)

Suella Braverman has said a plan to prevent migrants using small boats to reach the UK “pushes the boundaries of international law” but insisted action is needed because the asylum system is being “overwhelmed”.

The Home Secretary and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will formally unveil their plans to remove and ban asylum seekers from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means.

Mr Sunak has argued that his new Illegal Migration Bill, which is key to one of his five priorities for his premiership, will “take back ­control of our borders, once and for all”.

But critics have warned that the proposals are “unworkable” and will leave thousands of migrants in limbo by banning them from ever claiming British citizenship again.

Despite plans such as forcibly removing asylum seekers to Rwanda being mired in legal challenges, ministers are expected to approach the limits of the European Convention on Human Rights with the new legislation.

However, Mr Sunak insisted in a meeting with his Cabinet on Tuesday morning that the measures will be “acting within international law”.

Attorney General Victoria Prentis outlined some of the “legal measures” relating to the Bill, Downing Street said.

Writing in the Telegraph, Ms Braverman said: “Myself and the Prime Minister have been working tirelessly to ensure we have a Bill that works – we’ve pushed the boundaries of international law to solve this crisis.

“If you come here illegally it must be that you cannot stay.”

A duty will be placed on the Home Secretary to remove “as soon as reasonably practicable” anyone who arrives on a small boat, either to Rwanda or a “safe third country”.

And arrivals will be prevented from claiming asylum while in the UK, with plans also to ban them from returning once removed.

People detected crossing the English Channel in small boats
(PA Graphics)

Downing Street said the limited safe and legal routes to asylum in the UK will be increased – but only “once we have stopped the boats”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We don’t think it is right to introduce those routes at a time when you don’t have clarity on the numbers coming into the country”.

Ms Braverman said that last year more than 45,000 people made the “unsafe, unnecessary and illegal” journey across the Channel.

“Our asylum system has been overwhelmed,” she said, with almost £7 million a day being spent on hotels to house people while their claims are processed.

“Enough is enough,” she said. “We must stop the boats.”

Mr Sunak spoke to Rwanda’s president, Paul Kagame, before unveiling his plans, and pledged to continue working with him to ensure their stalled project works.

The Government has paid more than £140 million to Rwanda but no flights forcibly carrying migrants to the capital of Kigali have taken off because of legal challenges.

Average number of people per boat detected crossing the English Channel
(PA Graphics)

The Prime Minister will meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday to discuss further co-operation that will be required to reduce boat crossings.

Mr Sunak admitted voters “have heard promises before” without seeing results, but insisted his legislation “will mean that those who come here on small boats can’t claim asylum here”.

He wrote in the Sun: “This new law will send a clear signal that if you come to this country illegally, you will be swiftly removed.”

The Prime Minister said it is a plan “to do what’s fair for those at home and those who have a legitimate claim to asylum — a plan to take back control of our borders once and for all”.

The Immigration Services Union, which represents border staff, said the plans are “quite confusing” and do not seem “possible” without the Rwanda policy functioning.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer raised doubts about the legality and feasibility of the plans after the last attempt to get tough on migrants failed “to get us very far”.

Mr Sunak has made “stopping the boats” one of his five priorities and has been under pressure to tackle the issue amid dire polling figures for the Tories.

Almost 3,000 migrants have made unauthorised crossings of the English Channel already this year.

