Hospital bed-blocking figures show tiny fall from previous month

The number of hospital beds blocked by patients who were ready for discharge fell very slightly in January, the latest figures show.

At the January 2023 census point, there were 1,833 delayed discharge patients, compared to 1,838 in December.

In recent years there has been an increase in delayed discharges between December and January, but this was not the case this year.

The Scottish Government has implemented a number of measures to reduce delayed discharge in January as the NHS came under severe pressure.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) showed the average length of delay was 21 days in January.

This was down from 28 days in December, which was the highest figure recorded so far.

The figure for delayed discharge patients reached a record level of 1,977 in November.

In January 2023, there were 56,826 days spent in hospital by people whose discharge was delayed, an increase of 8% compared to the same month in 2022.

Commenting on the figures, Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “The SNP continue to miserably fail when it comes to eradicating delayed discharge in our health service.

“It is now eight years and counting since then SNP health secretary Shona Robison made such a bold promise that patients would no longer have to suffer prolonged stays in our hospitals, when they are clearly fit and healthy to go home.

“Shamefully the number of delayed discharge patients remains stubbornly high on Humza Yousaf’s watch and the knock-on effects are felt across the health service.”

Dr Gulhane added: “Whoever emerges from the SNP’s leadership contest must finally outline how they will tackle this perennial issue which has crippled our NHS for far too long.”