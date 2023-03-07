Protocol deal shows UK’s ‘botched’ Brexit pact can be improved, says Reeves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Protocol deal shows UK’s ‘botched’ Brexit pact can be improved, says Reeves

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 1.52pm Updated: March 7 2023, 2.10pm
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was speaking at the MakeUK conference in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was speaking at the MakeUK conference in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister’s deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol has shown that Britain’s “botched” Brexit pact can be improved upon, according to the shadow chancellor.

Rachel Reeves said a future Labour government would not “want to stop” at only improving trade prospects with Northern Ireland but also wanted to create a more booming export market for British businesses to sell into the European Union.

The Labour Party has consistently said it would not entertain rejoining the single market or the customs union if it secured power after the next general election, a poll that could be little more than a year away.

Ms Reeves said the Windsor Framework, a raft of measures designed to ease post-Brexit trade frictions between Great Britain and Northern Ireland caused by the protocol, indicated that better trading arrangements could be struck with Brussels.

Ms Reeves told the MakeUK conference in Westminster, London, on Tuesday that reviving the UK’s economy would mean “repairing the damage from our botched Brexit deal” by instigating “practical reforms”.

She said there needed to be a “closer relationship” with European neighbours in order to “help grow our economy”.

“Our current deal has left British exporters tied up in red tape, so we will fix the holes in that deal so that Great British businesses, big and small, can export so that we can boost inward investment into the UK.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves gives a keynote speech during the Make UK Conference at the QEII Centre, London
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said reviving the UK’s economy would mean ‘repairing the damage’ from the Brexit deal (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The senior opposition MP, asked after her speech about how Labour would achieve closer ties without re-entering the bloc’s single market or customs union, pointed to the framework unveiled last week by Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“We’ve already seen with the changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol that it is possible to make changes to our relationship with the European Union, changes that will make it easier for British business to trade freely,” she said.

“We don’t want to stop at Northern Ireland though.

“We want to make it easier for British businesses to trade with countries across the European Union.

“And so we would work with our neighbours and allies to make practical changes.

“Not going back into the single market or customs union, but changes need to be made at pace to improve exports and get investment back into Britain, like a veterinary deal, mutual recognition of professional qualifications and helping our cultural industries to tour, as well as participation in Horizon.

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the Windsor Framework last week (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“Practical things to help British business and to get investment here into the UK.”

The Windsor Framework was the result of cross-Channel negotiations to improve the protocol, which was part of former prime minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and designed to prevent a hard border in Ireland by allowing some EU rules to continue to apply to Northern Ireland.

It saw the UK and EU agree to reforms aimed at reducing the amount of checks needed on GB/NI trade, while giving Belfast a stronger say on the Brussels rules that it will have to follow in the future.

The Windsor Framework is currently being considered by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), as No 10 waits to discover whether it is enough for the party to rejoin a powersharing agreement in Stormont with Sinn Fein.

In a policy that had been briefed beforehand, Ms Reeves announced during her speech that a future Labour administration would carry out a review of the British tax system.

Labour said it wants, under a Sir Keir Starmer premiership, to map out tax changes over a set period in a bid to provide businesses with a more stable environment for investment.

The shadow chancellor suggested Labour was in favour of the corporation tax rise planned for April that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is reportedly set to stick with in his Budget next week.

Mr Hunt has faced lobbying from senior Conservatives to scrap the planned rate hike, which will see the corporate business tax put up from 19% to 25%.

Ms Reeves said that, even with the change, the UK would still have “the lowest corporation tax in the G7”.

She added: “I would resist, if I was the Chancellor, the siren calls from some in his party to cut corporation tax.”

The former Bank of England economist said that, should there be “money available” in the Budget for businesses, then it should be used to create long-term “support and incentives for investment”.

“Not just for one year or two years… because investment decisions are not things you can switch on and off while the Government moves business taxation up and down like a yo-yo,” she added.

“We want to provide that stability as well as those incentives to encourage investment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented