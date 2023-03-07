Lee Anderson becomes latest Tory MP to host own show on GB News

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Anderson becomes latest Tory MP to host own show on GB News

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 1.54pm Updated: March 7 2023, 2.12pm
Lee Anderson will soon join Jacob Rees-Mogg and other Tory MPs as the host of a GB News programme (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Lee Anderson will become the latest Conservative MP to host a show on GB News, the channel has announced.

The Conservative Party deputy chairman and MP for Ashfield, in Nottinghamshire, will join fellow Tories Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies as a GB News host and contributor.

He said: “GB News is the true voice of the great British silent majority. I’m joining the people’s channel to ensure their voice is heard.”

The MP has proved controversial since his election in 2019, calling for the return of the death penalty and claiming people on Universal Credit were not in poverty.

Even before his election, he was criticised for asking a friend to pose as a swing voter while being filmed by veteran political reporter Michael Crick.

GB News editorial director Michael Booker said: “Lee has been a breath of fresh air in Westminster since he was elected, doing something that many politicians are scared to do: talking honestly about what they believe.

“Our viewers and listeners appreciate his common-sense language, something that has been missing from politics for a long time. As the next election will be fought in the Red Wall, Lee’s insights into northern voters will be key.”

It has not yet been announced when Mr Anderson’s show will air.

Mr Anderson previously appeared for a weekly segment on Dan Wootton’s show, titled The Real World with Lee Anderson, for which he received £200 per week according to the register of MPs’ interests.

The register suggests that he will be in line for a significant increase in that fee if he hosts his own show, with fellow Conservative MPs earning more than twice that as presenters.

Conservative Party Conference
Tatton MP Esther McVey earned £58,650 as a GB News presenter in 2022 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tatton MP Esther McVey earned £58,650 as a GB News presenter in 2022, at an average of just under £900 per episode.

Her husband and co-host, Shipley MP Philip Davies, was paid £46,203 in the same year, an average of £679 per episode.

Former host Dehenna Davison was paid £1,879 per month for presenting a weekly show until she became a minister in September 2022.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is yet to declare how much he is paid by GB News, with his show beginning only at the end of February.

Other politicians appearing on the channel include former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, former Northern Irish First Minister Baroness Foster and ex-Labour MP Gloria de Piero.

Mr Anderson previously worked for Ms de Piero before he defected to the Conservatives in 2018, winning election to her former seat a year later.

