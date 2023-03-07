Church of Scotland says migration Bill ‘goes against everything we uphold’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Church of Scotland says migration Bill ‘goes against everything we uphold’

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 2.58pm Updated: March 7 2023, 4.56pm
The government says it must tackle small boat crossings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The government says it must tackle small boat crossings (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Church of Scotland has urged the UK Government to drop its new Bill to tackle small boat crossings in the Channel, saying it “goes against everything that we uphold and value”.

The church joined the Scottish Refugee Council in condemning the Illegal Migration Bill, who said it would leave people fleeing violent regimes with no way to claim asylum.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the plans on Tuesday, saying it would “stop the boats”.

She told MPs: “For a Government not to respond to waves of illegal migrants breaching our borders would be to betray the will of the people we were elected to serve.”

The legislation is expected to allow authorities to remove asylum seekers and ban them from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means.

Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman said not taking action would ‘betray’ voters (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rev Karen Hendry, convener of the Church of Scotland’s faith impact forum, said: “I am deeply concerned by the growing hostility towards people seeking safety both in the way they are viewed and as displayed today, in policy by the UK Government.

“The proposed Illegal Migration Bill goes against everything that we uphold and value in our faith and communities – the dignity and value of all humans and their right to seek safety when their lives and threatened and torn apart.

“We urge the UK Government to rethink their proposal and take a sharp U-turn.”

She continued: “This Bill will not just strip people fleeing war and persecution of their right to seek safety in the UK but punish them, based simply on how they came here, not whether they need protection from war and persecution.”

The Bill will allow the detention of illegal arrivals without bail or judicial review within the first 28 days of detention, according to the Home Secretary.

Scottish Refugee Council chief executive Sabir Zazai said: “The Bill is a further attack on the right to seek asylum.

“The proposals would leave people fleeing violent and oppressive regimes with no legal way to claim asylum.

“But seeking asylum is a human right, and the UK has made international agreements to uphold that right.

“We can’t see how the Government will be able to make these proposals work.

“Instead of grabbing headlines with a cruel and unworkable Bill, the UK Government should focus on building a compassionate, fair and workable asylum system.”

The Home Office said the Bill will remove the incentive for people to risk their lives through dangerous crossings of the Channel and pull the rug from under the criminal gangs profiting from the journeys.

Ms Braverman said: “It is completely unfair that people who travel through a string of safe countries then come to the UK illegally and abuse our asylum laws to avoid removal.

“It has to stop. By bringing in new laws, I am making it absolutely clear that the only route to the UK is a safe and legal route.

“If you come here illegally, you won’t be able to claim asylum or build a life here.

“You will not be allowed to stay. You will be returned home if safe, or to a safe third country like Rwanda.

“It’s the only way to prevent people risking their lives and paying criminals thousands of pounds to get here.”

