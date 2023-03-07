Pupils more likely to miss school on Fridays since the pandemic, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pupils more likely to miss school on Fridays since the pandemic, MPs told

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 3.04pm Updated: March 7 2023, 4.51pm
Pupils have been missing school on Fridays since the pandemic because their parents are at home, the Children’s Commissioner for England has said (Liam McBurney/PA)
Pupils have been missing school on Fridays since the pandemic because their parents are at home, the Children’s Commissioner for England has said.

Dame Rachel de Souza told the Commons Education Select Committee that levels of persistent absence – where children miss 10% or more of school time – remain high following Covid-19.

She cited figures which estimate that 818,000 of the 1.6 million children who were persistently absent across the autumn and spring terms in 2021/22 were off school for reasons other than illness.

Dame Rachel said she is “seriously worried” about the number of children who are persistently absent, adding that it is “one of the issues of our age”.

She told MPs that discussions with families have exposed a number of reasons why the pandemic is still having a negative impact on attendance.

“One is, because of online learning in Covid-19, there’s a little bit of ‘Well, why can’t we just have online learning and that’s fine’. So that attitude has come through a bit,” Dame Rachel said.

An analysis of attendance data – both before and after Covid-19 – from a number of multi-academy trusts suggests some pupils are now not going in to school on Fridays, a trend which did not exist before the pandemic, she said.

“We’re seeing a huge amount of Friday absence that wasn’t there before. Parents are at home on Fridays. We’ve had evidence from kids: ‘Well, you know mum and dad are at home, stay at home’.”

She told MPs: “We need our children back to school and I just can’t urge everyone enough to be singing that from the rooftops.”

Dame Rachel said the main reasons why children are off school is because their special educational needs are not being met, as well as anxiety and mental health issues.

But she added there is also a group of pupils who have “just not come back” since the pandemic.

Speaking to MPs on Tuesday about the role of parents, Alice Wilcock, head of education at the Centre for Social Justice think tank, said: “We are seeing a great shift towards disengagement with education.

“Local authorities said to us that the pandemic taught parents that sometimes school is important and sometimes it’s not, and that is really ingrained in our attendance patterns.”

Ms Wilcock added that there has been a “postcode lottery” of support for families across the country.

“I think you have to look at the drivers of absence to understand where parents feel confident supporting their children, where parents actually say we need more support,” she said.

“So, for example, with anxiety, a lot of parents are struggling to support their children because they need a trained specialist to support them with anxiety.”

Ms Wilcock told MPs: “Especially post-lockdown I think parents are facing social media that they’re not familiar with, that they don’t necessarily know about the online world.

“Bullying used to be in the classroom and quite visible; now it’s online and parents don’t feel equipped to tackle that.

“And also parents don’t feel equipped to tackle the gaming addictions that started during the pandemic.”

Some families are opting to take their children out of school for term-time holidays as they would rather receive a fine than pay more for a vacation, MPs were told, with some councils reporting that they receive cheques from parents before penalties for unauthorised holidays are even issued.

Dame Rachel said: “If you’re from a family that doesn’t earn as much as other families, if you take a cheaper holiday you’re likely to get a fine from your school and it’s not worth it.

“Whereas if you come from a well-off family you can do the trade-off and say my holiday is £600 cheaper a day and actually I have to pay a fine of £200 pounds so the trade-off is worth it.

“I wish we could change the industry and I do think we should be putting some moral pressure on there.”

On fixed penalty notices for unauthorised holidays, Ms Wilcock added: “We heard of some local authorities that receive cheques in the post from parents.

“They knew that they were going to be fined and so before they got a fixed penalty notice they went ‘here’s my cheque’.”

