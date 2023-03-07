Tory MPs urge ministers to curb European judges’ influence on UK migrant policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tory MPs urge ministers to curb European judges’ influence on UK migrant policy

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 3.12pm
Mark Francois in Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mark Francois in Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)

The UK will “remain tied up in legal knots” unless reforms to deal with Channel crossings prevent European judges from interfering, according to Conservative MPs.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman faced calls from her backbench colleagues to ensure the Illegal Migration Bill seeks to curb the influence of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as interpreted by judges in Strasbourg, on domestic policy.

In 2022 the European Court of Human Rights granted an injunction, via rule 39, that effectively grounded a flight sending asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda – which renewed calls from some Tory MPs to pull out of the ECHR.

Illegal Migration Bill
Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaking in the House of Commons on the Illegal Migration Bill (House of Commons/PA)

Ms Braverman signalled the Bill will introduce measures to limit the impact of injunctions from the European court.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Conservative former minister Mark Francois said the “elephant in the room” is the ECHR.

He said: “Unless we can somehow face them down, we will remain tied up in legal knots in our own domestic courts and, ultimately, in Strasbourg.

“So, can the Home Secretary assure the House that when we see the Bill it will contain specific measures to do that, so that the Bill will achieve its purpose?”

Ms Braverman replied: “I refer him to disapplication of section three of the Human Rights Act and that sends a message to the judiciary about how Parliament intends for this Bill, this Act of Parliament, subsequently to be interpreted in the courts.”

Conservative Eurosceptic Sir Bill Cash (Stone) said the Bill is “much in the right direction” before adding: “She needs also, I’m sure, to consider disapplication of parts of the Human Rights Act which would otherwise enable the judges to water down the Bill and the Government’s proper objectives.

Brexit
Sir Bill Cash said the Illegal Migration Bill is “much in the right direction” (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“If we don’t deal with Strasbourg judgments and orders, these new proposals could not work … will she discuss these (proposed amendments) including aspects of the ECHR and also the refugee convention with us?”

Ms Braverman replied: “The immigration minister and myself will engage very fully with all MPs to hear their concerns and ideas about the Bill.”

Conservative former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who welcomed the statement, said: “Could (Ms Braverman) expand a little bit on the issue that stopped the migrants being taken to Rwanda last time, which was the intervention of the Court of Human Rights.

“I didn’t really hear anything in this statement to suggest that anything has changed on that matter.”

Ms Braverman replied: “He’s right to identify the difficulties that we had in affecting flights to Rwanda last year in the summer.

“As I mentioned, the Strasbourg court issued what’s called a rule 39 order pursuant to an opaque process at the last minute without UK representation or right of challenge.

“We will be introducing some detail in the Bill to address that scenario and inject some conditions upon which we will deliver the measures in rule 39.”

Simon Clarke, another Conservative former minister, said the UK must leave the ECHR if the new Bill aimed at tackling small boat crossings does not work.

Mr Clarke said: “We all hope this legislation will succeed, but will she promise that if it is frustrated by the European Convention on Human Rights that we will commit to leave it? Because leave it we must, if in the end this legislation is forestalled.”

Ms Braverman said last year’s ruling by the European Court of Human Rights which grounded a flight to Rwanda was “deeply regrettable”.

She added: “We are addressing that particular issue in this Bill to avoid that scenario playing out again. But in our view this Bill complies with our international obligations and we must take these measures now promptly.”

Conservative MP Sir Bill Wiggin (North Herefordshire) welcomed the Bill and noted “We, British people, have rights as well”.

Ms Braverman replied: “(Sir Bill) is right, the British people’s famous sense of fair play and generosity has been tested beyond limits, and that’s why it’s necessary now to go further than we’ve gone before and make sure that we’ve got a robust scheme in place that actually stops the boats.”

Tory MP Nick Fletcher said people in his Don Valley constituency have “welcomed people from all around the world” but they “also realise now that we are full”.

Ms Braverman said “we are at unsustainable levels of people coming here illegally” and insisted “it is putting unsustainable pressure on our accommodation, on our public services, on our resources”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented