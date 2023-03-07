Minister challenged over ‘sleekit’ fee changes as part of deposit return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Minister challenged over ‘sleekit’ fee changes as part of deposit return

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 3.54pm Updated: March 7 2023, 5.08pm
Circular economy minister Lorna Slater was pressed on changes to fee payments as part of the deposit return scheme, which critics claimed had been made in a ‘sleekit’ and ‘underhand’ manner. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Circular economy minister Lorna Slater was pressed on changes to fee payments as part of the deposit return scheme, which critics claimed had been made in a ‘sleekit’ and ‘underhand’ manner. (Jane Barlow/PA)

The minister in charge of Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) has refused to say if the government was informed of changes to fee payments that critics claimed were introduced in an “underhand and sleekit fashion”.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater came under pressure at Holyrood as she conceded it would take “longer” for retailers who install reverse vending machines to accept empty bottles and cans to get their payments.

Ms Slater insisted the fees payable to shops taking part in DRS were a matter for Circularity Scotland – the private, not for profit company set up to administer the scheme – and not the Scottish Government.

But she was challenged by Labour, the Tories and a former SNP cabinet secretary over whether ministers had been told of the changes.

Fergus Ewing claimed businesses had been ‘misled’ and ‘duped’ by DRS operators Circularity Scotland (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Fergus Ewing, who served as rural economy secretary in the Scottish Government, has become an outspoken critic of the initiative – which is due to come into force in August.

The scheme will see shoppers pay a 20p deposit when buying a drink in a can or bottle, with this cash returned to consumers when they bring the empty container back for recycling.

But Mr Ewing said businesses who have installed reverse vending machines to handle these returns had been “misled, duped and deceived by Circularity Scotland” as they will have to wait a month to receive their fees “rather than the previously expected seven days”.

The SNP MSP hit out, and said: “For the past 18 months Circularity Scotland have in all their documents, on their website and in presentations confirmed that payments to retailers using reverse vending machines would be made in seven days.

“Now that seven-day period has been extended to one month, a decision taken by Circularity Scotland with zero consultation with convenience stores, nor any explanation, nor any press release.”

He asked Ms Slater if she agreed that “this decision by Circularity Scotland was taken in both an underhand and a sleekit fashion”.

Retailers who accept returns as part of DRS will be paid handling fees for this – with the row erupting about the timescale for these payments (Philip Toscano/PA)

Mr Ewing also asked the circular economy minister if she had been consulted on the change – with both the Conservatives and Labour pressing her on this.

Tory MSP Maurice Golden pressed Ms Slater, asking: “Was she consulted on retail handling fee changes, yes or no?”

Labour’s Colin Smyth also challenged her, saying: “Just for clarification, can the minister say whether or not she was consulted on the changes in these handling fees, yes or no?”

Ms Slater did not say if the government had been informed of the changes by Circularity Scotland.

Instead, she told MSPs: “The retailer handling fee, which is the payment given to retailers to cover the costs of being a return point for Scotland’s deposit return scheme, is the highest fee compared to other deposit return schemes around the world.”

She said that while the payment terms for businesses that receive containers back manually set out that the fees would be paid in seven days, “the payment terms for larger locations that install automatic return points will be longer”.

The minister added that “any business with concerns should contact Circularity Scotland for advice and support”.

She continued: “Circularity Scotland is a private, non-profit company and it is responsible for operating the scheme, including setting retailer handling fees.

“The Scottish Government is not involved in setting retailer handling fees.”

Pressed on the issue further, she added: “As set out in the DRS regulations, the Scottish Government is not involved in setting retailer handling fees.”

Ms Slater went on to state: “I repeat again, Circularity Scotland is a private, non-profit company and they are responsible for operating the scheme, including setting retail handling fees.

“The Scottish Government is not involved in setting retailer handling fees.”

Circularity Scotland said it was “committed to ensuring the most efficient and easiest possible system for payment of fees, particularly for smaller businesses”.

A spokesperson said: “Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme will have the highest return handling fees of any scheme in the world, ensuring that DRS will provide a commercial return for many businesses acting as return points.

“We’ve sought to make the payments system scalable depending on the size of the return point, taking into account the size of the premises and expected volume.

“The payment terms for all manual return point operators, who will make up the significant majority of return points, as well as for all hospitality venues, will be seven days.

“Slightly longer terms are now in place for larger locations with automatic return points.

“This was confirmed at the point that registration for acting as a return point was opened, more than six months ahead of the scheme going live.”

The spokesperson added: “As the scheme beds in we will continue to review costs and payment terms to ensure we operate as leanly as possible and minimise the impact of DRS on our stakeholders.

“Any retailer concerned about any aspect of the scheme should get in touch with Circularity Scotland so we can discuss their particular circumstances and support them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented