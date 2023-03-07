Government urged to act over ‘ineffective’ ban on electric shock dog collars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MSPs from all parties have united to urge the Scottish Government to bring in new regulations to end the use of electric shock collars on dogs – insisting that guidance already issued on this by ministers is “ineffective”.

SNP, Green, Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat MSPs raised concerns about the ongoing use of the collars in a letter to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

The Scottish SPCA received 47 reports to its animal helpline about electric shock collars being used on dogs between 2019 to 2021 – but the MSPs said there was “nothing that could be done to bring forward a prosecution”.

Demanding action from Ms Gougeon, they told her: “We now believe the time is right for the Government to commit to its animal welfare commitment to ban electric shock dog collars by way of regulations, rather than ineffective guidance.”

MSPs from all five parties at Holyrood have joined together in a letter to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Back in 2018 the then-environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham had declared that causing pain to dogs by using such collars was “clearly completely unacceptable”.

But the MSPs – who include Christine Grahame, Kenneth Gibson, Ruth Maguire, Stephanie Callaghan and Jenny Minto from the SNP – said as the government had not brought in supporting regulations and instead only issued guidance “still electric shock collars continue to be used as even though a ban was referred to”.

They told Ms Gougeon the collars can see dogs given shocks of up to 6,000 volts for up to 11 seconds at a time.

Remote controls mean that the devices can be operated from a range of up to two miles away, they added, “meaning the dog can receive an electric shock without their owner being in sight”.

The MSPs insisted that the guidance that was brought in “is ineffective”, adding that it was their view “that regulations should be introduced, as is the case in Wales, and as has been committed to in Westminster”.

Conservative MSP Maurice Golden, who has previously spoken out about the use of electric shock collars, stated: “The Scottish Government may have announced a ban previously – but the activity is free to continue across the whole country.

“That needs to change as a matter of urgency. Electric dog collars have been found to be cruel and cause significant pain and harm to dogs.

“What’s more, they are often ineffective and prevent the developing of far better and kinder training methods.”

He added: “It’s rare for MSPs from all parties to be united on something, so that shows just how important this is.

“It shouldn’t be too difficult for the Scottish Government to change this guidance into regulation, and that would at least mean a real ban on these collars.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland is a nation of pet lovers and it is vital that those who have pets practise responsible ownership to ensure the highest standards of welfare.

“Dog training that includes unpleasant stimuli or physical punishment may cause unacceptable pain, suffering and distress. Causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal is a criminal offence.

“The use of electronic dog training collars is currently being investigated by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC).

“We expect the results of this investigation to be published later this year and will consider any recommendation put forward by the SAWC.”