Government urged to act over ‘ineffective’ ban on electric shock dog collars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Government urged to act over ‘ineffective’ ban on electric shock dog collars

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 4.54pm Updated: March 7 2023, 5.30pm
Maurice Golden said the use of electric shock collars on dogs needed to change ‘as a matter of urgency’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Maurice Golden said the use of electric shock collars on dogs needed to change ‘as a matter of urgency’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

MSPs from all parties have united to urge the Scottish Government to bring in new regulations to end the use of electric shock collars on dogs – insisting that guidance already issued on this by ministers is “ineffective”.

SNP, Green, Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat MSPs raised concerns about the ongoing use of the collars in a letter to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

The Scottish SPCA received 47 reports to its animal helpline about electric shock collars being used on dogs between 2019 to 2021 – but the MSPs said there was “nothing that could be done to bring forward a prosecution”.

Demanding action from Ms Gougeon, they told her: “We now believe the time is right for the Government to commit to its animal welfare commitment to ban electric shock dog collars by way of regulations, rather than ineffective guidance.”

MSPs from all five parties at Holyrood have joined together in a letter to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Back in 2018 the then-environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham had declared that causing pain to dogs by using such collars was “clearly completely unacceptable”.

But the MSPs – who include Christine Grahame, Kenneth Gibson, Ruth Maguire, Stephanie Callaghan and Jenny Minto from the SNP – said as the government had not brought in supporting regulations and instead only issued guidance “still electric shock collars continue to be used as even though a ban was referred to”.

They told Ms Gougeon the collars can see dogs given shocks of up to 6,000 volts for up to 11 seconds at a time.

Remote controls mean that the devices can be operated from a range of up to two miles away, they added, “meaning the dog can receive an electric shock without their owner being in sight”.

The MSPs insisted that the guidance that was brought in “is ineffective”, adding that it was their view “that regulations should be introduced, as is the case in Wales, and as has been committed to in Westminster”.

Conservative MSP Maurice Golden, who has previously spoken out about the use of electric shock collars, stated: “The Scottish Government may have announced a ban previously – but the activity is free to continue across the whole country.

“That needs to change as a matter of urgency. Electric dog collars have been found to be cruel and cause significant pain and harm to dogs.

“What’s more, they are often ineffective and prevent the developing of far better and kinder training methods.”

He added: “It’s rare for MSPs from all parties to be united on something, so that shows just how important this is.

“It shouldn’t be too difficult for the Scottish Government to change this guidance into regulation, and that would at least mean a real ban on these collars.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland is a nation of pet lovers and it is vital that those who have pets practise responsible ownership to ensure the highest standards of welfare.

“Dog training that includes unpleasant stimuli or physical punishment may cause unacceptable pain, suffering and distress. Causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal is a criminal offence.

“The use of electronic dog training collars is currently being investigated by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC).

“We expect the results of this investigation to be published later this year and will consider any recommendation put forward by the SAWC.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented