Nicola Sturgeon donates historic document to Glasgow Women’s Library

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 6.03pm Updated: March 7 2023, 9.02pm
(GWL/PA)
(GWL/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has donated the official document marking her commission as Scotland’s First Minister to Glasgow Women’s Library.

The First Minister said she hoped the commission from 2014 when she became Scotland’s first female First Minster will encourage more women to get involved in politics.

The library is the UK’s only accredited museum dedicated to the lives, histories and achievements of women and the commission will become part of its permanent collection.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Glasgow Women’s Library is such a unique and special place that not only dedicates itself to sharing the histories and achievements of women throughout the ages but also makes a difference to the lives of women today, by offering excellent resources, advice and support.

“It is an honour to be able to share a piece of my own personal history with the library. Hopefully this donation will encourage more women to get involved in politics, and to forge their own path in their lives and their careers whatever field they are in.

“When women are able to contribute in our society by sharing their talents, skills, ideas and unique perspectives, we all benefit.

“As the first female First Minister of Scotland, I’m proud to have played even just a small part in contributing to the history of trailblazing Scottish women.”

Nicola Sturgeon at Glasgow Women’s Library with Adele Patrick and Sue John (GWL/PA)

The document will be on display as part of the library’s latest exhibition, Donor Stories.

Donor Stories spotlights some of the thousands of items donated to the library in the past 30 years.

Sue John, library co-director, said: “We are honoured that Nicola Sturgeon has chosen to donate her commission to become First Minister to Glasgow Women’s Library.

“This is not only an incredibly significant item in itself, but it is also symbolic for us as it marks the first female First Minister of Scotland.”

Donor Stories runs until April 29.

