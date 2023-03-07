Government has ‘not gone far enough’ in its response to maternity scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Government has ‘not gone far enough’ in its response to maternity scandal

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 6.49pm
The Government’s initial response to the Kirkup report ‘does not go far enough’ experts have said (PA)
The Government’s initial response to the Kirkup report ‘does not go far enough’ experts have said (PA)

The Government’s initial response to a damning report into a baby death scandal has “not gone far enough”, the chairman of the maternity care investigation has said.

Dr Bill Kirkup’s inquiry found up to 45 babies could have lived if they had been given better care by East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust.

Both infants and mothers died while others were left badly hurt as a result of catastrophic failings, the 2022 report concluded.

The Government has published its initial response to the inquiry in the form of a written ministerial statement in the House of Commons.

Health minister Maria Caulfield published the 496-word statement and said “further information on how the recommendations are being implemented will be outlined in spring 2023”.

But the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) described the statement as “lacklustre” and Dr Kirkup said the response “does not go far enough”.

Dr Kirkup, chairman of the independent inquiry into the trust, told the BBC: “I’m very disappointed that it’s taken this long and that all we have is an initial response and that it does not go nearly far enough, in my view, to address the depth and complexity of the issues that we’ve identified.”

He added in a statement: “If maternity services are to improve, the changes needed to be wider and deeper. Our report, Reading The Signals, identified fundamental issues applying across the country, not simply in East Kent.

“I gave a commitment to families that I would not go away and would press for those fundamental issues to be grasped.

“On today’s evidence there is no basis for me going away.”

Referring to the Government’ promise to provide a fuller response in the spring, Dr Kirkup added: “I hope that it then comes forward with the changes necessary and deserved by families in East Kent and elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, Gill Walton, chief executive of the RCM, said: “If anyone wanted evidence of how little this Government cares about maternity services, they simply need to read their response to the Kirkup report – fewer than 500 words and nearly six months after the report’s publication.

“Contrast this with the response to the equally-important Ockenden Review, which was made by the Secretary of State to the House of Commons on the day of publication.

“This lacklustre response does little to address the report’s calls for greater investment in maternity services or the recommendations around training and support for staff.”

Charities Sands and Tommy’s said “much greater detail” is needed on the steps the Government is taking.

In her statement, Ms Caulfield said: “I would like to place on the record my gratitude to the families who came forward to contribute to this review, and to express my deepest sympathies for the loss and harm that Dr Kirkup discovered in the maternity and neonatal services at East Kent. I am also grateful for Dr Kirkup and his review team for his report.”

She said the Government has work “underway to establish a task force” on maternity outcomes, while those responsible for staff education will be “commissioned to report on how compassionate care can best be embedded into practice and sustained through lifelong learning”.

Ms Caulfield said “relevant” organisations will examine and report on how “teamworking in maternity and neonatal care can be improved” and how “oversight and direction of clinicians can be improved”.

She also said the Government will continue to work with NHS England on its approach to “poorly performing trusts and their leadership”, while ministers will consider “duties placed on public bodies to share information with families” in parallel with other inquiries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented