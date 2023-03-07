PM gives Cabinet Secretary his backing after Covid WhatsApp messages revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM gives Cabinet Secretary his backing after Covid WhatsApp messages revealed

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 7.00pm Updated: March 7 2023, 10.18pm
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has been backed by Rishi Sunak (Aaron Chown/PA)
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has been backed by Rishi Sunak (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Prime Minister said he is looking forward to working with the Cabinet Secretary for a “very long time to come” following reports the country’s most senior civil servant was considering his position.

Rishi Sunak’s backing for the head of the civil service comes after Simon Case became embroiled in controversy as part of a leaking of messages to a newspaper.

A number of messages Mr Case sent during the UK Government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic were among those given to the Daily Telegraph.

More than 100,000 WhatsApp messages from Matt Hancock’s phone were provided to the publication by journalist Isabel Oakeshott after she co-authored the former health secretary’s memoir the Pandemic Diaries.

The latest reports by the newspaper suggest Mr Case described himself as “Mr Killjoy” in meetings with “bouncing Boris J” because the then-prime minister was too optimistic about the economy during the pandemic.

He made the remark after telling Mr Hancock in a June 2020 exchange that he had got “stuck with PM enthusing about how there were great opportunities ahead for the UK economy”, adding a facepalm emoji.

In previous reported conversations, the country’s most senior civil servant said Mr Johnson was a “distrusted” figure, and suggested it was “hilarious” that travellers were being “locked up” in so-called quarantine hotels.

Mr Case also described Mr Sunak, who was chancellor at the time, as “going bonkers” about NHS Test and Trace guidance being tightened for the hospitality sector during Covid.

Since the emergence of the messages, there has been suggestions that Mr Case could depart before the next election, with the next national poll widely expected to be called next year.

The Financial Times reported that Mr Case had told friends he was “genuinely undecided” on the matter of resigning, suggesting he was weighing up giving his successor time to “bed in” before a possible change of government.

Illegal Migration Bill
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was asked about the WhatsApp leaks during a press conference about the Illegal Migration Bill (Leon Neal/PA)

However, a senior Cabinet Office source reportedly told the Telegraph on Tuesday: “He is not about to resign this week, next week, or any time soon. He is cracking on with the job.”

Mr Sunak said he had not seen “all these messages” due to working on the Illegal Migration Bill that is designed to prevent small boats full of migrants from crossing the English Channel.

But he praised Mr Case and said he wanted to foster their working relationship.

The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday: “What I would say is that the Cabinet Secretary has done a great job actually helping me today in particular.

“He works very hard to support me, to support the Government’s agenda and particularly on the issue of tackling illegal migration.

“It is very much a cross-Government effort.

“And the work that Robert (Jenrick, immigration minister), Suella (Braverman, Home Secretary) and I have been doing over the past months involves lots of colleagues from across Government pulling together so that we can grip and solve this problem.”

He said Mr Case had been “at the heart” of the work on the Bill, before adding: “I look forward to working with him for a very long time to come, quite frankly.”

Mr Hancock has been highly critical of the decision to leak the messages, saying they provide only a partial account of what went on.

