Social work students accuse ministers of failing to understand bursary calls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish ministers have been accused of failing to understand social work students’ concerns amid calls for bursaries and fair treatment.

Students say they have been pushed into poverty and are relying on foodbanks due to the lack of funding available for final year studies which see them placed on the front line of social work services.

A petition on the issue which has been signed by more than 2,000 people will be heard by MSPs in Holyrood on March 22.

It comes as more than 300 students wrote to Scottish Government ministers to demand bursaries for all third and fourth year social work undergraduates, as well as reform of the post-graduate bursary funding.

With the backing of the Social Workers Union and the Scottish Association of Social Workers, students say their concerns are not treated with the same regard as their peers in health subjects, following a meeting with higher education minister Jamie Hepburn.

David Grimm, one of the students from Glasgow Caledonian University who was present at the meeting, said: “While we welcome the engagement of ministers so far, we do not feel that they have entirely understood the concerns we have raised and the depth of the problem social work students face.

“We are not asking for special treatment, but students work just as hard as their colleagues on nursing, midwifery and paramedic courses.

“Social work students have real life caseloads during their courses, actively contributing to the safeguarding of the most vulnerable in society, but do not have bursaries which other students can access.

“This means they take second jobs, rely on foodbanks and struggle in poverty while also working on the front line.”

Ministers have previously said students can access general undergraduate support.

Higher education minister Jamie Hepburn met with social work students to discuss their calls for bursaries (Scottish Parliament/PA)

The total for nursing, midwifery and paramedic bursaries is a non-repayable £37,500, while social work students can access basic support – typically in the form of a loan based on household income – of between £20,400 and £32,400.

The petition also acknowledges the difference in courses in that nursing and midwifery students undertake placements throughout their four years of study, which is why social work students are asking for their final two years to be covered by bursaries.

John McGowan, general secretary of the union, said: “There can be no room for doubting the hard and demanding work social work students do on the front line as part of their courses.

“We find it simply surprising that we should have to point out the obvious, that a loan is not the same as a bursary.

“While it is welcome that the minister met with students, the responses we have had do not fully address the concerns of the students and we would urge MSPs to demand the Government treats social work students fairly.”

Mr Hepburn said: “The Scottish Government understands the many impacts that the current cost-of-living crisis is having on students and we have been in dialogue with universities on this issue.

“Whilst a variety of pre-existing financial support is available to both undergraduate and postgraduate social work students, we appreciate that this must be kept under review and are working closely with relevant universities and the wider Social Work Education Partnership (SWEP) to explore options for funding practice learning.

“Our commitment to free tuition means that, unlike elsewhere in the UK, Scottish-domiciled students studying in Scotland do not incur additional debt of up to £27,750, and average student loan debt in Scotland is the lowest in the UK.”