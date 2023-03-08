Beth Mead eyes ‘exciting times’ after Lionesses’ push pays off for girls’ sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beth Mead eyes ‘exciting times’ after Lionesses’ push pays off for girls’ sport

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 4.41pm Updated: March 9 2023, 7.35am
England’s Beth Mead (Nigel French/PA)
England’s Beth Mead (Nigel French/PA)

Euros winner Beth Mead welcomed “exciting times ahead” for girls’ football after schools were required to offer equal access to sports in a victory for the Lionesses’ campaign.

The striker said she hoped the boost would form part of a “lasting legacy” of the team’s success as she visited Downing Street with fellow champions Jill Scott and Ellen White.

Rishi Sunak hosted them on International Women’s Day as a group of girls were treated to a football training session in No 10’s state dining room.

Leah Williamson lifts the European Championship trophy
Leah Williamson led England to European Championship success (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Lionesses quickly used their victory last year to campaign for improved access to sports for girls, which received a major boost from a Government package on Wednesday.

More than £600 million in funding will be provided over the next two academic years as schools were told they must deliver a minimum of two hours of PE each week and give girls equal access to the same sports as boys.

Ms Mead, the BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner, told broadcasters: “We’re passionate about a lasting legacy and the next generation of football, for girls especially.

“It’s exciting times ahead and hopefully there’s girls who can take over from us and do even better.”

Ms Scott, the reigning I’m A Celebrity champion, welcomed the new commitment and said “things are going really well and we’re looking forward to the future”.

Mr Sunak said he “didn’t need much convincing” when the footballers were asked if they were pleased they had won the improvement for girls’ sport.

York City Knights v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Women’s Super League – Semi Finals – Headingley Stadium
Women and girls are continuing to make advances in sports such as rugby league (Richard Sellers/PA)

“You talk to all the young girls behind us, they’re so fired up, they want to play football,” he said.

“I’m delighted we could do this, I didn’t need much persuading at all and we’re having a great day to celebrate today.”

After their victory in Wembley, the women’s team wrote to then-prime minister Liz Truss with the demand that all school girls have access to a minimum of two hours a week of sport.

On Wednesday Mr Sunak said they were “doing our best not to knock over the silverware as we go” as he hosted the training session for primary and secondary school girls.

The Prime Minister did not kick a ball. Instead he blew a whistle presented to him by the FA’s director of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell.

When the rain eased they were able to go out into the street. The girls trained diligently under the instruction of their peers and did not use the opportunity to try to pass to the PM.

