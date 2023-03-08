Belarusian companies bypassing sanctions by importing through Russia, MP warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Belarusian companies bypassing sanctions by importing through Russia, MP warns

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 6.10pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Vladimir Astapkovich, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Vladimir Astapkovich, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

Russian and Belarusian companies are avoiding sanctions put in place after the war in Ukraine began to continue doing business in the UK, ministers have been told.

Labour MP Siobhain McDonagh said a Belarusian manufacturer was still trading in the UK by importing goods from Russia, due to loopholes in the trade restrictions on both countries.

The Mitcham and Morden MP raised the case of a group of British companies who make parts for rolling garage doors, which used to do business with a Belarusian aluminium supplier.

She told MPs: “In response to the war, they did the right thing. They made the decision to abandon their exclusive contract with the Belarusian manufacturer and source the components from elsewhere in Europe, a decision that was expensive, risky and lengthy, but nevertheless the right thing to do.”

But Ms McDonagh added: “The original Belarusian supplier is now managing to circumvent these sanctions and is continuing to import banned products.

“They are also able to pay the relatively low additional tariff of 35% with ease, enabling them to operate very competitively within the market.

“Whilst the British business based in my constituency has played by the rules and has had to find a more expensive manufacturer elsewhere in Europe, the Belarusian company appears to be stealing the customer base by avoiding the sanctions, absorbing the additional tariff, and supplying at an undercut rate.”

She went on: “They are avoiding sanctions by starting some of their goods in Russia.

“There is a list of sanctioned product codes for Russia and there is a list of sanction codes for Belarus.

“In some instances the two lists of sanctioned products do not match, and as a result you could have a product that is sanctioned in Belarus but not sanctioned if it comes from Russia.

“From one day to the next, the Belarusian company supposedly managed to move an entire factory-worth to Russia so that they can still import the goods sanctioned from Belarus into the UK free of tariff, all the while undercutting a British business.”

Describing the situation as “absurd”, the Labour MP said: “I hope that the minister can provide more information about that and about what we are going to do to close the loopholes that Russia and Belarus are currently using.

“We can have the toughest regime on paper, but if Russia and Belarus are finding ways round in practice and costing UK businesses we have not done the right thing.”

Foreign Office minister David Rutley said the Russians were “doing everything they can to try and avoid these sanctions, because they are biting on their economy”, adding: “We continually need to refresh our sanctions approach to respond to that, and we are.”

Mr Rutley told the Westminster Hall debate: “We will continue to bear down on Russia and Belarus by implementing further sanctions and leaning in to tackle Russia’s attempt to circumvent measures already in place, as we have done over the past year.

“This means coming down hard on sanctions evaders, closing loopholes and working with international partners to undermine Russia’s attempts to build global resilience to Western sanctions.”

