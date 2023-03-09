Demand from house hunters fell for tenth month in a row in February – surveyors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Demand from house hunters fell for tenth month in a row in February – surveyors

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 12.03am
Stretched mortgage affordability is weighing on housing market activity, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said (Victoria Jones/PA)
Stretched mortgage affordability is weighing on housing market activity, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said (Victoria Jones/PA)

House sales are more likely to be being agreed at a discount typically when homes are priced above £500,000 than below this level, research by surveyors suggests.

Stretched mortgage affordability is weighing on housing market activity, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.

It looked at the difference between asking and selling prices in its February survey of property professionals, asking how average sales prices had compared with initial asking prices over the past three months.

In the mainstream housing market covering prices up to £500,000, 60.3% of professionals indicated that prices were being agreed at below the asking price.

For properties priced between £500,000 and £1 million, the share of professionals observing prices being agreed at below the asking price jumped to 71.5% – and the proportion of contributors taking this view on properties priced at over £1 million was broadly similar (at 68.3%), Rics said.

The report added: “It is worth noting that the majority of the feedback points to sales being agreed within 5% of the ask price rather than anything significantly greater.”

There were some signs of the housing market becoming less downbeat.

The proportion of professionals seeing new buyer inquiries in February improved compared with January, but overall, the proportion seeing inquiries fall still outweighed those seeing increases.

While it marked the tenth negative monthly reading for new buyer inquiries, it was the least negative result since July 2022.

The number of new sales being agreed was also less negative in February than in January, but the average time taken to complete sales continues to rise and is now approaching 19 weeks, Rics said.

By contrast, in the rental market, demand from tenants continues to increase, while landlord instructions to let properties continue to decline, putting an upward pressure on rental prices.

The report said: “As far as the lettings market is concerned, it is clear that respondents don’t envisage a material change in the demand supply imbalance in the foreseeable future, with rents seen as likely to rise by more than 25% at the five-year time horizon.”

Tarrant Parsons, senior economist at Rics said: “The housing market continues to adjust to the tighter lending climate, with stretched mortgage affordability still weighing heavily on activity.

“Given the ongoing weakness in demand, house prices remain on a downward trajectory, and are expected to see further falls through the first half of the year at least.

“Going forward, near-term expectations suggest market activity will remain generally subdued over the coming months, although the latest survey feedback shows tentative signs that the ongoing decline in buyer inquiries is now moderating.”

Sam Rees, senior public affairs officer at Rics said: “Ahead of the UK Budget on March 15, Rics is emphasising the critical role housing has to the UK economy, and the need to boost supply through new builds and commercial property conversions where appropriate whilst conforming to the strictest standards.”

The research is a monthly sentiment survey by Rics of chartered surveyors who operate in the UK’s residential sales and lettings markets.

The report also contained the views of some property professionals.

One, based in Yorkshire, commented: “Some return of activity in January after a very dull autumn. Prices falling faster than is widely acknowledged.”

Another, based in Birmingham, said: “After a very poor January when sales and instructions were well below a typical January, the market in February has steadily improved and although still patchy it seems to be moving towards levels last seen in 2018.”

A professional based in Cardiff said: “Numbers of viewings are fewer, but those looking are serious. A healthy number of sales are being agreed, many at full asking prices, or near.”

A St Andrews-based professional said: “The number of instructions to sell is starting to rise, but at a slower rate than last year. There is a lack of supply but we expect this to change towards the end of March.”

Another, based in Belfast, said: “We have found new builds are popular and investors are looking as they seem to get a good return.”

Commenting on Rics’ findings, Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown said: “The report highlighted the impact of stretched mortgage affordability, and to make matters worse, there have been subtle changes in the mortgage market which could make life even more difficult.

“After months of rates slowly falling from the peak, we have seen some of the most competitive deals pulled from the market.

“Rate expectations are shifting slightly, as there are growing concerns that higher inflation might last for longer than expected.

“This is moving the swaps market (which underpins mortgage pricing) very slightly, making it more expensive for mortgage lenders to price a fixed rate – so that some of the best deals are off the table.

“This hasn’t moved the dial on average rates yet, but is one to watch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Stretched mortgage affordability is weighing on housing market activity, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said (Victoria Jones/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented