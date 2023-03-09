School meals ‘should be free for all just like desks and chairs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
School meals ‘should be free for all just like desks and chairs’

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 12.04am
All children should get free school meals, a coalition of organisations has said (Ben Birchall/PA)

All children across the UK should get free school meals according to a coalition of campaigners who say food should be available in the same way as books, desks and chairs.

More than 40 organisations, unions, councils, politicians and other figures including Henry Dimbleby, co-founder of Leon restaurants and author of the School Food Plan, have joined the call on International School Meals Day.

Campaigners said political parties must remove the “stigmatising” means testing of children for food in school, and deliver healthy school food for all children – in both primary and secondary schools – by 2030.

It follows an announcement last month by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan of an emergency £130 million scheme to extend free school meals to every primary school pupil in the capital for one year, starting in September, in an effort to help struggling households amid the cost-of-living crisis.

John Vincent, who co-wrote the School Food Plan with Mr Dimbleby, said conclusions they came to a decade ago are as relevant today as then.

He said: “We spent a year in 2012 analysing the human, practical and economic realities of school food.

“We concluded that good free school meals for all benefits the health and attainment of children and makes economic sense.

“And now 10 years on, the evidence from the UK and abroad makes a strong case that all children should have access to free school meals.”

Mr Dimbleby said the move could “change our country forever”.

He said: “If you visit a school which has universal free school meals, you can feel immediately that it is the right thing to do. But you don’t need to visit, just look at the evidence – from here and abroad – and you will see that the benefits are measurably huge. It would change our country forever.”

Organisations supporting the call include the Food Foundation, School Food Matters, Child Poverty Action Group and The Children’s Society.

A film has been made with pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School in Battersea, London, to mark the campaign launch, showing an imagined situation where some children are left without chairs and desks and have to pay to use the school toilet.

Barbara Crowther from the Children’s Food Campaign said: “We believe in an education system free at the point of access. We don’t means test children for pencils or desks, so why for food?

“We don’t means test adults or children when it comes to hospital and prison meals, so it’s perverse that we still insist on this for our children. Many other countries around the world have already realised this and now seeing huge benefits of healthy meals for all.”

She said economic analysis by PWC “shows a return of £1.71 for every pound invested, and potential economic return of up to £100 billion over a 20-year period”.

Currently, households in England receiving Universal Credit must earn below £7,400 a year before benefits and after tax to qualify for free school meals while in Northern Ireland the family earnings threshold is £14,000 after tax and before benefits.

The Scottish Government has committed to providing free school meals for all primary school children, while in Wales the rollout of universal primary free school meals began in September.

