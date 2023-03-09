Bereaved families gather to listen to names of women killed in past year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bereaved families gather to listen to names of women killed in past year

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 12.05am
The names of women killed by men are read out each year in Parliament (John Walton/PA)
A mother whose daughter was murdered by her ex-boyfriend has said she and her fellow bereaved will not stop demanding action from the Government to save women’s lives.

Julie Devey will gather in Parliament on Thursday with other people who have lost women in their lives to violence by men.

MPs will once again listen as the names are read out of the women killed in the UK in the past year, where a man has been convicted or charged as the primary perpetrator.

Poppy Devey Waterhouse was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Since being elected in 2015, Labour MP Jess Phillips has carried out the task of reading the names aloud during the annual International Women’s Day debate.

Ahead of this year’s reading, Ms Devey – who has co-founded the campaigning organisation Killed Women – said she feels power in joining together with other affected families, but questioned what she sees as a lack of action to stop the problem.

Her daughter Poppy Devey Waterhouse was brutally murdered by her ex-partner after he failed to come to terms the end of their three-year relationship.

Joe Atkinson was jailed in 2019 for life with a minimum of 15 years and 310 days as the court heard how the maths graduate was “fuelled by jealousy” when he carried out the killing of his “prodigiously gifted” former girlfriend.

Ms Devey said her world “came to a halt” when she got news of her daughter’s death, and feels “nothing has changed” since her name was read out in Parliament in 2019.

She said: “We gather here now listening to this year’s needless death toll and ask where is the action, where is the urgency, where is the justice?

“Standing together with other families who have endured similar tragedies, and the solidarity and strength that comes from our connection, feels very powerful.

“As bereaved families, we have faced endless failures from the agencies that were supposed to deliver justice for our daughters, or protect our mothers, aunts, nieces and loved ones. We will not stop demanding action from Government to save women’s lives. We will be a force to be reckoned with.”

The group Killed Women was launched in 2022 and is made up of a number of bereaved families of women killed by men.

The network, representing victims of crimes that span four decades, is calling for an “end to the ‘culture of gross negligence’ that has led to a woman being killed every three days”.

The group said there have been a “litany of failures from public bodies and services and negligent inaction from successive governments”.

They listed issues including what they described as sub-standard investigations by police, failures of intervention from social services and children’s services, lenient sentencing in court, failures to stop repeat offenders and a lack of effective education on domestic abuse and coercive control for young people.

Dr Hannana Siddiqui, of charity Southall Black Sisters, called for a recognition of the “additional barriers to support, and prejudice and discrimination, that black and minoritized women face” as she added that this year’s reading of the names must “galvanise action from Government”.

Karen Ingala Smith, who compiles the list of names each year as part of the Counting Dead Women project, said: “These killings should not be accepted as inevitable; they are a symptom of the lack of strategic priority afforded to ending men’s violence against women.

“As the names of the women lost this year are read out in Parliament, we honour their lives, stand with the families and friends left behind, and urge action from those with power to make a difference.”

