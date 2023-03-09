Mordaunt accused of not showing ‘scintilla of sympathy’ for asylum seeker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Mordaunt accused of not showing ‘scintilla of sympathy’ for asylum seeker

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 12.58pm Updated: March 9 2023, 1.03pm
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt (Victoria Jones/PA)
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt (Victoria Jones/PA)

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was accused of not showing a “scintilla of sympathy” by a Labour MP after he described an asylum case of a woman whose husband he said had been executed by the Iranian regime.

In response to the criticism, Ms Mordaunt said she was “sorry if I did not appear sympathetic to the particular situation” and said she would act if there was any way that she could help.

Her remarks followed an angry response from Labour former minister Kevin Brennan, who had called on the Commons leader to “show some humanity” over the case.

Mr Brennan, the MP for Cardiff West, said: “I wonder if the Leader of the House might consider having a debate that recognises the real human beings that are caught up in the Home Secretary’s asylum backlog.

“My constituent whose husband was executed by the Iranian regime and has applied for asylum has been told that she would have to wait at least six months, despite representations from me, just to get an interview, and at least another six months before she could expect to get a decision.

UK Theatre Awards – London
Kevin Brennan MP called on the Commons leader to ‘show some humanity’cover the case (Matt Crossick/PA)

“In the meantime, to use the leader’s own words from earlier to her, how is that honouring our moral obligation to refugees?”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “The measures that we are bringing forward will help us on our moral obligation. And I think this requires some pragmatism. We have particular moral obligations to particular people in particular parts of the world.

“We have historically wanted to give the finite support we can offer to people who are most vulnerable, the example I gave earlier of lone or disabled children in Syrian refugee camps being a prime example.

“But if we have finite resource, and I understand that the concept of finite resource to the Labour Party is a difficult concept to manage, we want to direct that… to the very people he is talking about. The system is overwhelmed by people who do not have a just claim to seek asylum.”

Mr Brennan, who had taken his seat, shouted “her husband has been executed”, and “show some humanity”.

Ms Mordaunt continued: “I am showing… humanity, because I am going to support measures that will enable us to get these systems under control.

“And I would say to (Mr Brennan), I fully understand why he asks this question… he’s perfectly entitled to be angry at my answer, I am angry at the situation that we have finite resource that cannot help these people who need assistance.

“We need to direct that to people who the system and asylum system was set up to protect. That has always been our judgment as a government. It’s always been our action as a government.

“And if he is serious about helping this situation, he will look at this legislation seriously and actually help us stop the system being overwhelmed so we can direct this support to the people who need it most.”

Making a point of order minutes later, Mr Brennan said: “I was genuinely shocked, and not many things shock me in this place, that the leader in her response, quite rightly doing what she does to defend government policy, but failed to even emote a simple scintilla of sympathy about the situation that my constituent has been placed in.

“Is there any mechanism… by which the Leader of the House might be able to come to this despatch box and perhaps express that sympathy, and even perhaps do what she’s done with other constituents and offer to take the case to the Home Office for further scrutiny?”

Ms Mordaunt responded: “I am sorry if I did not appear sympathetic to the particular situation. I am very sympathetic to the situation, and if there is something that he thinks I can do to assist of course I will, I always make that offer to members of this House.”

She added: “If he wants the asylum system to work well, if he wants the finite resource we have to be focused on those people on all parts of the world who need our support, if he wants us to be able to make a judgement about taking disabled children from a Syrian camp because we are the kind of country that can give them the right support that they need, then he needs to help us stop the boats and get this situation under control.

“I have always tried to work in a collegiate way, I can understand (Mr Brennan’s) frustration at the current situation, I’m frustrated at that situation too, and we intend to do something about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt (Victoria Jones/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented