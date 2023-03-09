Ministers told to rethink proposals as alcohol advertising ban consultation ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ministers told to rethink proposals as alcohol advertising ban consultation ends

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 4.02pm Updated: March 9 2023, 6.11pm
The consultation on alcohol advertising restrictions closed on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish ministers have been urged to rethink the “well intentioned” proposals to ban alcohol advertising.

Industry leaders have come out against the plans following the closure of the Scottish Government’s consultation on Thursday afternoon.

The consultation sought views on changes to how alcohol is advertised, with regulations that could include a ban on sponsorships for sport and live events, and distillery and brewery shops also barred from selling branded merchandise to visitors.

In a joint statement from nine organisations, including the Advertising Association, the Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA) and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), Scottish ministers were told the proposals will not address excessive alcohol consumption.

The letter said: “Whilst we understand the Government’s desire to reduce alcohol consumption harms in Scotland, there is no evidence that advertising bans will achieve that aim.

“The proposals set out by the Scottish Government will fail to address the problem.”

It added: “We call for a fundamental rethink of the proposals with a focus on targeted and practical policies that facilitate behaviour change without damaging the Scottish economy and the advertising and creative industries that are important to the entrepreneurial Scotland that the Scottish Government want to see.”

And the GMB union, which represents thousands of workers in the brewing, whisky and spirits industry, said the economy would suffer as a result of policies made “within the Holyrood bubble”.

GMB Scotland organiser David Hume said: “While the consultation is well intentioned, an alcohol advertising ban will inevitably be detrimental to jobs across the sector and its supply chains.

“And in a cost-of-living crisis, workers in the real world shouldn’t pay the price for the unintended consequences of decisions taken within the Holyrood bubble.

“Let’s be clear, the sector is a fundamental pillar of our economy and the jewel in the crown of our highly valuable food and drink sector – we cannot do without.

“That’s why GMB is urging ministers to scrap their proposals and work with employers and unions to bring forward a national strategy to support the sector rather than restrict it.”

The Scottish Government has previously said the aim is to take responsible steps on public health.

But the Scottish Beer and Pub Association said Scotland’s new first minister should “quickly throw out these ludicrous proposals”.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the body which represents both pubs and brewers, said the Scottish Government’s consultation was “poorly conceived” and had “refused to acknowledge the economic, social, historic, and cultural importance of the brewing, distilling and hospitality sector”.

She said: “If enacted, the proposals would have a catastrophic impact not just for Scottish producers, but for so many other vital sectors that are engines of economic growth.

“This would include our tourism industry as well as sports clubs and associations, from professional to grassroots community level.

“Our cultural sector, theatres and cinemas would also come under additional pressure as well as public transport providers.”

Ms McClarkin added: “The beer and pub sector remain steadfast in their commitment to responsible consumption and reducing health harms, but we strongly urge the new first minister, once elected, to quickly throw out these ludicrous proposals and instead look to targeted interventions and partnership working with key stakeholders.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are consulting on views on the most appropriate next steps in reducing alcohol-related harm, which is one of the most pressing public health challenges that we face in Scotland.”

The consultation closed on March 9 and as yet “no decisions have been taken”.

The spokesperson continued: “We have been meeting a number of stakeholders – including Scottish Rugby and the drinks manufacturing, advertising and media sectors – during the consultation period to hear directly from them and will further engage with stakeholders around any next steps.”

