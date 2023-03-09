High hopes UK-France summit will reset soured post-Brexit relations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
High hopes UK-France summit will reset soured post-Brexit relations

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 5.14pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French president Emmanuel Macron (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French president Emmanuel Macron (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

As Emmanuel Macron prepares to welcome Rishi Sunak to Paris, hopes are high that the first UK-France summit since 2018 will turn the page on years of strained post-Brexit relations.

The Prime Minister will travel to the French capital on Friday for the talks, which will focus on issues including tackling migrant small boats crossings, boosting defence co-operation and energy security.

The French government sees it as an opportunity to reset the cross-Channel relationship.

“Our priority is to reconnect and get back into the habit of working together,” an Elysee Palace source said.

It comes after several years of heightened tensions between the two nations, featuring difficult Brexit negotiations and bust-ups over fishing rights and migrant Channel crossings.

It hit a low point with the 2021 signing of the Aukus nuclear submarine deal, which saw Australia ditch France in favour of an agreement with the UK and US.

Political turmoil in Westminster and language used by Mr Sunak’s predecessors soured the mood. Boris Johnson urged the French to “donnez-moi un break”, while Liz Truss refused to say whether Mr Macron was a “friend or foe” when she ran for the Tory leadership.

While Mr Sunak has pursued a more positive relationship with France and Europe since taking office, his trip to Paris is regarded as key in improving it further.

“This summit is a very important step in all this recovery process in our relationship with the UK,” the Elysee official said.

“It’s a moment when we demonstrate ambition, determination and a real openness to do more together.”

The priority for the UK Government is pushing for further joint efforts to prevent migrants crossing the English Channel.

Ahead of his travels, Mr Sunak said he hoped to “strengthen and deepen” cooperation with France and build on the £63 million agreement announced in November to help prevent crossings.

For Paris, defence and foreign policy would naturally take centre-stage rather than migration, according to Alice Pannier, research fellow at the French IFRI think tank.

“It’s fair to say that it wouldn’t have been the first item on the French agenda if the UK had not pushed that hard,” she told the PA news agency.

But, she added, “there is an understanding that migration is a domestic politics priority for the UK right now and it’s something that France has a shared responsibility for”.

Mr Sunak, speaking to a select group of reporters during a visit to Dover on Wednesday, highlighted “standing up to Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine” as one of the issues “we want to work closely with our partners and allies on”.

The Prime Minister and Mr Macron will be keen on “sending signals to Russia and to other potential rivals around the world that the UK and France, as Europe’s two biggest military players and the two nuclear weapons-armed states, are ready to work together for Europe’s security and broader international security,” Ms Pannier said.

The specialist in UK-Europe relations said the top priority of all for the talks is “mending the relationship, updating the partnership, having strong language on some of the very pressing issues”.

Historically, UK-France summits happened almost yearly, but the ill feeling has seen a five-year pause since the last one held at the Sandhurst military academy in 2018.

Because of the long hiatus, both sides will be careful not to “oversell” the outcomes of this meeting, Ms Pannier said.

If it goes well, it will be used as a launchpad to gradually rebuild the relationship to levels that “make sense for such two big neighbours”.

“There was a lot of substance 10 years ago but in the meantime so much has happened on the political level that these two huge neighbours that have so much in common and share so many interests, the relationship has been so underwhelming for the past five to almost 10 years that they have to restart slow,” she said.

“This will to move on is shared on both sides, so I think it’s going to be a very positive summit.”

