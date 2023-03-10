Somerset charity to deliver 1,000 schoolbags to children in Syria and Turkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Somerset charity to deliver 1,000 schoolbags to children in Syria and Turkey

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 12.03am
Emergency teams search through the rubble in Adana, Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP)
Emergency teams search through the rubble in Adana, Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP)

A UK charity founder who hoped to deliver 250 bags filled with educational supplies for children affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has increased that figure four-fold, following a “brilliant” response from partners and the public.

Luke Simon, the chief executive and founder of School in a Bag, which is based in Somerset and delivers school bags filled with supplies to disadvantaged children across the globe, launched an appeal to initially raise £5,000 to send 250 bags.

Within a few weeks the target was surpassed and a new goal of £20,000 was set to send 1,000 during April.

house after earthquake
Damage caused by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria (Alamy/AP)

“I always hoped we would be able to send over 1,000 bags but wanted to start off with 250,” Mr Simon, 48, told the PA news agency.

“When we reached the target, it felt really good. People have been very generous and we’ve been very lucky in terms of suppliers providing stock, volunteers coming in to help pack the bags and corporates hopefully helping to fund the appeal.”

A logistics company, which did not wish to be named, has also offered free shipping to Turkey in a 40ft lorry.

A series of earthquakes have hit Syria and Turkey since February, resulting in thousands losing their lives or becoming displaced. The strongest, which had a magnitude of 7.8, happened on February 6.

School in a Bag
School in a Bag (Darby Steedman)

The bags are filled with items including exercise books, pens and pencils, eating utensils, a hygiene kit and toothbrush and toothpaste, and offer displaced children rehabilitation through education.

“When children are displaced by either natural disasters or conflict, it’s really important that we try and get children back into the routine of education,” Mr Simon said.

“Education for most people in the world is conducted over a very formal timetable and of course, when you lose your home and school, that routine is fractured.

“So giving each child a school bag allows them to carry on with their education and that then generates a routine and gives them some form of normality.

“If you’ve lost your school, you’ve generally lost all your resources as well – if you give every child a bag, within that bag they’ve got everything they need to carry on and because every child gets the same items in the bag, it makes teaching a whole lot easier.”

The charity was born from a personal heartache suffered by Mr Simon, following the death of his brother Piers in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami on the island of Koh Phi Phi in Thailand while they were on holiday with friends.

“I know full well from a first hand experience of the tsunami that many children who’ve experienced and witnessed tragedies that they should never really have to see, really struggle to communicate about what they’ve seen, how they feel and their anxieties”, he said.

“They can’t do it verbally because they don’t have the vocabulary and they just don’t feel comfortable talking about it in the same way some adults do, but if you give a child the contents of a school bag – they can write about it and draw things linked to it.

“The bags are really important in the post-rehabilitation of children following disasters.”

School in a Bag is working with charity Hand in Hand for Aid and Development (HIHFAD), which has hubs in Turkey and Syria, to distribute to the bags.

Mr Simon said that the charity has played a massive role in facilitating his project.

Turkey earthquake
Collapsed buildings in Hatay, southern Turkey (Can Ozer/AP)

Staff at HIHFAD told Mr Simon that there are “massive” problems with education in Syria.

“Someone I spoke to said that a warehouse manager can earn up to 200 dollars (£167) a month, while a teacher may earn roughly 120 dollars (£101) a month,” Mr Simon said.

“Where’s the incentive to teach?

“I think in Syria, teachers usually only work in the mornings, so HIHFAD are employing teachers to teach in the afternoon and we are having ongoing conversations about education in the country after this.”

Map showing countries School in a Bag has helped (School in a Bag)

Mr Simon added that while he wants to help with longer-term education goals in the country, the charity only has a team of four, two full-time and two part-time employees.

“Our challenge is to try and get that message across to the bigger organisations because it’s important to build schools and train teachers.

“But also, if the children have nothing to write and learn with, they won’t get a quality education and that is our way of contributing.”

More information about the appeal can be found here: www.justgiving.com/campaign/turkeyandsyriaearthquakeappeal.

