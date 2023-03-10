Sunak defends Government’s asylum policy following criticism from Lineker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak defends Government’s asylum policy following criticism from Lineker

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 12.10pm Updated: March 10 2023, 12.23pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Leon Neal/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Leon Neal/PA)

Rishi Sunak has continued to defend the Government’s new immigration policy, saying “I hope everyone over time realises that this is the right approach”, following criticism from sports pundit Gary Lineker.

The Prime Minister’s comments came after the Match Of The Day presenter branded plans to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel as “immeasurably cruel”.

The broadcaster also compared the language used to launch the policy with 1930s Germany, and has since faced criticism from Conservative Party members, finding himself at the centre of an impartiality row.

The BBC said it is taking the matter “seriously” but is yet to comment on whether he will face any sanction.

Gary Lineker comments on Illegal Migration Bill
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker (James Manning/PA)

On Friday, Mr Sunak maintained a positive view on plans to permanently bar asylum seekers who arrive in the UK on unauthorised small boats when asked about Lineker’s interventions on the policy.

He said: “I strongly believe that what we’re doing is the right thing to do. I think it’s the fair thing to do and I actually believe that it’s the moral and compassionate thing to do, and I’ve made that argument multiple times.

“I’ll continue to make it and I think actually the more people think about this challenge and how best to address it they will see that it is the right approach.

“And actually I was pleased that there was actually quite a lot of strong support for the approach we’ve outlined now that we’ve outlined it, because this is about thinking what’s the best way to help the world’s most vulnerable people.”

Mr Sunak was later asked whether the “Linekers of the world” will realise they have “got it wrong”.

He said: “I hope everyone over time realises that this is the right approach because we’ve looked at lots of different things, tried lots of other ways, as I’ve said, and nothing else has worked.

“And having looked at this long and hard myself I’m confident this is the best and right approach to solve this problem, which I think everyone acknowledges is a challenge and it’s one of my five priorities because I think it’s undoubtedly something that the country thinks is important and needs resolving.

UK-France summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Ben Stansall/PA)

“The question is how do you resolve it in a way that’s fair, compassionate and can resolve it and that’s what I think our approach does.”

The row was sparked by Lineker’s response on Twitter to a Home Office video in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the Government’s plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats.

The ex-England striker wrote: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ’30s.”

MPs will debate the Illegal Migration Bill on Monday.

If approved by Parliament, anyone who crosses the Channel in a small boat would be barred from ever re-entering the UK and would only be eligible for asylum in a “safe” third country, such as Rwanda.

Powers would be granted to detain migrants for 28 days without recourse for bail or judicial review, and then indefinitely for as long as there is a “reasonable prospect” of removal.

The BBC and representatives for Lineker have been contacted for comment.

