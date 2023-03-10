Security in Europe ‘intertwined’ with peace in Indo-Pacific, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Security in Europe ‘intertwined’ with peace in Indo-Pacific, says Sunak

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 12.28pm Updated: March 10 2023, 2.04pm
Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron during the UK-France summit in in Paris (Kin Cheung/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron during the UK-France summit in in Paris (Kin Cheung/PA)

Security in Europe is “intertwined” with peace in the Indo-Pacific, the Prime Minister has said, as he warned China to stay out of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

During the UK-France summit in Paris, Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to unveil a plan for increased allied activity in the Indo-Pacific.

No 10 said it will include establishing France and the UK as the “backbone” to a permanent European maritime presence there.

The approach will include co-ordinating regular deployment of France’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and the UK’s HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales carriers across the region.

Mr Sunak, speaking to reporters on board the Eurostar to the summit, said Paris and London were aligned when it came to their approach to the Indo-Pacific, with both declaring they want to be “active participants in the region”.

It comes after the UK in 2021 announced a foreign and defence policy “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific in the Government’s integrated review.

The Prime Minister said the UK and France were focused on the region “for the same reason”, adding: “The security is intertwined.”

He continued: “What we’re going to agree today is a really positive step forward, about the joint operations between our armed forces, (about) how we deploy our carrier groups, and how our navies work together.

“And we want to broaden that out over time.

HMS Queen Elizabeth
The UK's HMS Queen Elizabeth (PA)

“We are two European nations that do genuinely project force and influence and are engaged around the world.

“So it’s right that we’re collaborating closely and this today, hopefully (what) we will agree later, will be a more significant step forward than we’ve had in the past in that particular region.”

An update to the integrated review is set to be announced by Mr Sunak on Monday during a visit to the US, with new wording reportedly expected on Britain’s approach to Beijing.

Mr Sunak confirmed he and Mr Macron wanted to stress to China and other countries “not to be providing support to Russia” following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said he would be discussing the West’s approach to Beijing ahead of the French president’s visit to China, a trip he said was due to happen soon.

Rishi Sunak talks to the media as he journeys by train to Paris
Rishi Sunak talks to the media as he travels by train to Paris (Kin Cheung/PA)

He added: “One thing that we’ve talked about previously in our G7 meetings as well, is a) about our collective economic security, but also ensuring that, as we support Ukraine, part of that is making sure that other countries – we’d urge all countries not to be providing support to Russia, or trying to circumvent sanctions.”

The leaders are also expected to sign-off on the UK and France collaborating to develop precision strike weapons to combat Russian aggression in Europe.

As well as the deal on weapons, the two leaders are also set to agree on working more closely on training Ukrainian marines and supplying weapons to Kyiv during the summit at the Elysee Palace.

