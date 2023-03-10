Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron hold talks in private

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron hold talks in private

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 2.04pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President of France, Emmanuel Macron (Kin Cheung/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President of France, Emmanuel Macron (Kin Cheung/PA)

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron further demonstrated their close working relationship by choosing to hold their UK-France summit talks in private.

It is understood the Prime Minister and the French president changed the original plans to ensure they could speak for longer without officials present at the Elysee Palace.

The once-regular summit is being held for the first time since Theresa May was in No 10, with the gathering in Paris seen as a chapter-change in cross-Channel relations after Brexit.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters in Paris: “The Prime Minister and President Macron spoke for more than an hour one-to-one.

“They were joined at the end by their respective chiefs of staff for a brief period.

“It was a warm and productive meeting. They discussed the upcoming Six Nations match, having exchanged signed shirts.

“They both agreed on the need for further collaboration on a range of issues, including on defence, energy security and illegal migration.”

The No 10 official, asked why they opted to speak alone, said: “I think it is always beneficial for leaders to have good relationships and have detailed discussions on a range of issues

“There was a planned element for a one-to-one but they thought it helpful to extend that.”

The spokesman said the pair, who first met at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt in November shortly after Mr Sunak entered Downing Street, spoke in English during the bilateral talks.

Commentators have dubbed Mr Sunak and Mr Macron’s cordial relationship as “Le Bromance”.

The two politicians are a similar age and have a background in banking.

Mr Sunak, speaking to reporters on the Eurostar journey to the French capital, said he saw France as a “close ally”.

The comments come after relations turned cold during Boris Johnson’s premiership, with rows over Brexit, fishing rights and the Aukus submarine deal between the UK, US and Australia.

During Liz Truss’s brief time as prime minister, she said the “jury is out” on whether Mr Macron was Britain’s friend.

But her successor struck a very different tone when asked the same question en route to the summit.

He said: “My view is that having a strong collaborative relationship with the French, with President Macron, is a good thing for the country.”

After the behind-closed-doors discussions between the two leaders at the Elysee Palace on Friday, they met with French and British business leaders, including the heads of Octopus Energy and GlaxoSmithKline.

Their two teams ate lunch together, which included vegetarian sushi for starter, turbot and artichokes for main, followed by a praline tart for dessert.

The rugby shirts were exchanged ahead of England’s clash with France at Twickenham on Saturday as part of the annual Six Nations tournament.

They were signed by the respective playing squads of both teams, No 10 confirmed.

A communique setting out what has been agreed at the summit, which is being attended by a host of senior ministers from both countries, is due to be published after an afternoon press conference with the Prime Minister and the President.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman said the document would “talk about how both sides intend to do more on illegal migration”.

It follows reports that a deal could be agreed which is largely expected to build on a £63 million pact in November designed to clamp down on small boats crossing the English Channel.

