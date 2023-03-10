Support will put Ukraine in ‘strongest position’ to negotiate ceasefire – Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Support will put Ukraine in ‘strongest position’ to negotiate ceasefire – Sunak

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 5.18pm
Rishi Sunak (Kin Cheung/PA)
Rishi Sunak (Kin Cheung/PA)

Rishi Sunak has said new support measures for Ukraine agreed between the UK and France are designed to put Kyiv in the “strongest possible position” to negotiate a ceasefire.

The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron used the UK-France summit to sign off on jointly training Ukrainian marines and supplying weapons to the country in its fight against Russia’s invading forces.

During a press conference in Paris, the leaders said the immediate priority was to bolster Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces and allow them to “mount a successful counter-offensive”.

Mr Sunak announced in February, during Mr Zelensky’s visit to Britain, that the UK would start to train Kyiv’s marines as well as pilots.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Rishi Sunak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Friday’s declaration from the summit at the Elysee Palace will see France join Britain in preparing marines for the drive to purge Ukraine of Russian troops.

Mr Sunak said the agreement would “help to give Ukraine a decisive advantage on the battlefield and for Ukraine to win this war”.

He argued that a successful counter-punch would allow the Ukrainians to enter any potential future negotiations with Moscow from a position of strength.

“In regards to the future, that is a decision for Ukraine, not a decision for us to make for them,” he said.

“Our job is to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, and that is what our conversations today have been about.

“The announcements you’ve seen from us today around training marines, helping with the provision of ammunition, are very tangible examples of our commitment to deliver Ukraine that advantage.

“And that’s where our focus is going to be over the coming weeks and months.”

Mr Sunak was asked during his trip on the Eurostar to the French capital whether he agreed with Mr Macron’s statement that Ukraine should start peace negotiations in the summer.

Speaking to reporters, the Prime Minister said the French leader had recognised at the Munich security conference last month that “now is not the time for negotiations”, with the West’s focus on strengthening Ukraine’s battlefield operations and defending its critical national infrastructure.

He continued: “Of course, this will end as all conflicts do, at the negotiating table, but that is a decision for Ukraine to make.

“And what we need to do is put them in the best possible place to have those talks at an appropriate moment that makes sense for them.

“But at the moment, the priority has got to be giving them the resources, the training and the support they need to push forward and create advantage on the battlefield.”

UK-France summit
Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron held the first Anglo-French summit since 2018 (Kin Cheung/PA)

As well as the accord on re-arming Ukrainian forces and training marines, London and Paris also agreed to collaborate to develop precision strike weapons to combat Russian aggression in Europe.

Downing Street said no timeframe had been set for when the Ministry of Defence hoped the weapons could be operational.

The first Anglo-French summit since 2018 also saw a plan unveiled for increased allied activity in the Indo-Pacific.

No 10 said it will include establishing France and the UK as the “backbone” to a permanent European maritime presence there.

The approach will include co-ordinating regular deployment of France’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and the UK’s HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales carriers.

It comes ahead of an update to the integrated review on foreign and security policy, which Mr Sunak will announce on Monday during a visit to the US.

The update is expected to deliver new wording on Britain’s approach to China after calls from senior Conservatives for a more hawkish view of Beijing.

