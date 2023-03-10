Cabinet Secretary warned Johnson of the ‘terrible’ effects of lockdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cabinet Secretary warned Johnson of the ‘terrible’ effects of lockdown

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 9.26pm
Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary and the UK’s most senior civil servant (Aaron Chown/PA)
Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary and the UK's most senior civil servant (Aaron Chown/PA)

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case warned Boris Johnson about the “terrible” effects of lockdown on mental health, education and the economy, according to leaked correspondence.

The nation’s most senior civil servant told the then-prime minister that the Government must be “brutally honest” with the public about those consequences, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Mr Case raised the concerns with Mr Johnson two days before the latter announced the second national shutdown in October 2020.

Matt Hancock
A trove of former health secretary Matt Hancock’s messages were leaked (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A number of messages the top mandarin sent during the UK Government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic were among the tens of thousands of WhatsApps from former health secretary Matt Hancock’s phone that were provided to the publication by Isabel Oakeshott.

The journalist, who obtained the records when she co-authored Mr Hancock’s memoir, has described lockdowns as an “unmitigated disaster”.

In his message, Mr Case wrote: “I think we have to be brutally honest with people. Full lockdowns optimise our society/economy for tackling the Covid R rate – but they are terrible for other outcomes (non-Covid health, jobs, education, social cohesion, mental health etc).”

The leaked exchanges also showed ministers expressing concern about “minor ailments” going unchecked.

Then-health minister Lord Bethell questioned the potential cancellation of a public health campaign urging people to check minor symptoms in September 2020, according to the Telegraph.

He asked Mr Hancock: “It will lead to long term capacity pressures as minor ailments turn into acute and more expensive problems.”

Mr Case was reportedly considering his position after becoming embroiled in the controversy surrounding the leaked correspondence.

In previous reported conversations, he described Mr Johnson as a “distrusted” figure, and suggested it was “hilarious” that travellers were being “locked up” in so-called quarantine hotels.

