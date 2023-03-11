Cole-Hamilton accuses outgoing FM of failing a ‘whole generation’ of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cole-Hamilton accuses outgoing FM of failing a ‘whole generation’ of children

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 12.04am
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will accuse the Sottish Government of having failed a ‘whole generation’ of young Scots. (Lesley Martin/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon’s departure as First Minister gives Scotland the chance to be the “best in the world” at education again, Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will claim.

He will use his speech to the Scottish Lib Dem conference in Dundee to accuse Ms Sturgeon and her government of having “failed” a generation of youngtsers.

Mr Cole-Hamilton will also claim that both the SNP and the Scottish Greens – their partners in government at Holyrood – are taking Scots for granted.

His speech comes at a time when the SNP is seeking a new leader – who will also become Scotland’s next first minister – after Ms Sturgeon announced she is stepping down after more than eight years in charge.

Mr Cole-Hamilton will tell Lib Dem activists: “Nicola Sturgeon once said she wanted to be judged on education – remember that?

“Well at the current rate of progress it will take 133 years to close the literacy gap in primary schools.”

But he will add: “At least that’s some sort of progress, because on numeracy the attainment gap between the richest and poorest primary children hasn’t closed at all.”

Speaking about the outgoing First Minister, Mr Cole-Hamilton will say: “A whole generation of children and young people have been failed by her government.

“Our teachers and our children deserve better.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton will promise that Lib Dems would “pay our teachers what they deserve”, adding that his party would also “make our classrooms an inviting place to teach again by tackling violence in our schools”.

He will also promise his party would “scrap national testing and the pressure it puts on kids and staff”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton will set out plans to introduce a national legal entitlement to youth work for every young person in Scotland.

Declaring that he wants to “bring forth a new enlightenment in Scotland”, he will say: “We were once the best in the world at this. And we can be again.”

However he will claim that there is a “disconnect between the focus of the governing parties and the needs and interests of this country”.

The Lib Dem leader will tell people: “Put simply, the SNP and Green priorities are not your priorities.

“They are taking people for granted and it shows.”

