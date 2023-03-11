Cole-Hamilton accuses outgoing FM of failing a ‘whole generation’ of children

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon’s departure as First Minister gives Scotland the chance to be the “best in the world” at education again, Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will claim.

He will use his speech to the Scottish Lib Dem conference in Dundee to accuse Ms Sturgeon and her government of having “failed” a generation of youngtsers.

Mr Cole-Hamilton will also claim that both the SNP and the Scottish Greens – their partners in government at Holyrood – are taking Scots for granted.

His speech comes at a time when the SNP is seeking a new leader – who will also become Scotland’s next first minister – after Ms Sturgeon announced she is stepping down after more than eight years in charge.

Mr Cole-Hamilton will tell Lib Dem activists: “Nicola Sturgeon once said she wanted to be judged on education – remember that?

“Well at the current rate of progress it will take 133 years to close the literacy gap in primary schools.”

But he will add: “At least that’s some sort of progress, because on numeracy the attainment gap between the richest and poorest primary children hasn’t closed at all.”

Nicola Sturgeon and her government have failed a ‘whole generation’ of Scottish children, the Liberal Democrat leader will claim (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking about the outgoing First Minister, Mr Cole-Hamilton will say: “A whole generation of children and young people have been failed by her government.

“Our teachers and our children deserve better.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton will promise that Lib Dems would “pay our teachers what they deserve”, adding that his party would also “make our classrooms an inviting place to teach again by tackling violence in our schools”.

He will also promise his party would “scrap national testing and the pressure it puts on kids and staff”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton will set out plans to introduce a national legal entitlement to youth work for every young person in Scotland.

Declaring that he wants to “bring forth a new enlightenment in Scotland”, he will say: “We were once the best in the world at this. And we can be again.”

However he will claim that there is a “disconnect between the focus of the governing parties and the needs and interests of this country”.

The Lib Dem leader will tell people: “Put simply, the SNP and Green priorities are not your priorities.

“They are taking people for granted and it shows.”