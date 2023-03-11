Sunak says Lineker BBC row ‘a matter for them’ as he defends asylum policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak says Lineker BBC row ‘a matter for them’ as he defends asylum policy

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 6.04pm Updated: March 11 2023, 8.08pm
Rishi Sunak has said the row surrounding Gary Lineker and the BBC is “a matter for them, not the Government” as he acknowledged “not everyone will always agree” with his new asylum policy (PA)
Rishi Sunak has said the row surrounding Gary Lineker and the BBC is "a matter for them, not the Government" as he acknowledged "not everyone will always agree" with his new asylum policy (PA)

Rishi Sunak said the row surrounding Gary Lineker and the BBC is “a matter for them, not the Government” as he acknowledged “not everyone will always agree” with his new asylum policy.

The controversy, which has involved the broadcaster taking the sports pundit off air, began when Lineker branded the Government’s plans to tackle small boat crossings in the Channel as “immeasurably cruel” and compared the language used to launch the policy with 1930s Germany.

Commenting for the first time since the BBC stood Lineker down from Match Of The Day hosting duties, the Prime Minister said he hopes the dispute can be “resolved in a timely manner”.

Leicester City v Chelsea – Premier League – King Power Stadium
The BBC has apologised after it was forced to pull several sports programmes following a boycott by presenters in support of Gary Lineker (Mike Egerton/PA)

He continued to defend his proposals to permanently ban asylum seekers who arrive in the UK on unauthorised small boats.

In a statement, Mr Sunak said: “As Prime Minister, I have to do what I believe is right, respecting that not everyone will always agree. That is why I have been unequivocal in my approach to stopping the boats.

“Gary Lineker was a great footballer and is a talented presenter. I hope that the current situation between Gary Lineker and the BBC can be resolved in a timely manner, but it is rightly a matter for them, not the Government.

“While that process is ongoing, it is important that we maintain perspective, particularly given the seriousness of the issue at hand. Forty-five thousand people crossed the channel illegally last year, many of whom have been exploited or trafficked by criminal gangs, putting their lives in danger.

“We need to break this cycle of misery once and for all and the policy we set out this week I believe aims to do just that. It is not only the fair and moral thing to do, it is also the compassionate thing to do.”

Mr Sunak was offering “weasel words” and ducking “any responsibility,” Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said in response.

“The Prime Minister’s claim that this disruption to the BBC’s football coverage was nothing to do with the Government might have credibility if Tory MPs hadn’t spent more time talking about Gary Lineker than, say, the cost-of-living crisis, mortgages rising, seven million waiting on NHS waiting lists, criminals going unpunished or any of their countless failures. It’s the Tory way. To distract and inflame, rather than to fix their own mess.”

Ms Powell also wrote to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer to demand that BBC chairman Richard Sharp’s position is “urgently clarified”, saying he is “totally unable” to handle the row as his involvement in arranging an £800,000 loan facility for Boris Johnson has “profoundly damaged the perception of the BBC’s impartiality and independence from Government”.

Some of Mr Sunak’s Conservative Party colleagues have been outspoken in their criticism of Lineker, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman previously accusing him of “diminishing the unspeakable tragedy” of the Holocaust.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries said the ex-England striker “does need to decide… is he a footie presenter or a candidate for the Labour Party?”

But the BBC has faced a backlash from other politicians for telling Lineker to step back from hosting the Saturday edition of the football highlights programme in the row over impartiality.

Sir Keir Starmer said the broadcaster was “caving in” to Tory MPs and was “the opposite of impartial”.

The Labour leader told broadcasters at Welsh Labour’s conference on Saturday: “The BBC is not acting impartially by caving in to Tory MPs who are complaining about Gary Lineker.

“They got this one badly wrong and now they’re very, very exposed.

“As is the Government, because at the heart of this is the Government’s failure on the asylum system. And rather than take responsibility for the mess they’ve made, the Government is casting around to blame anybody else – Gary Lineker, the BBC, civil servants, the ‘blob’.

“What they should be doing is standing up, accepting they’ve broken the asylum system, and telling us what they’re going to do to actually fix it, not whingeing on about Gary Lineker.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner branded the BBC’s move “an assault on free speech”.

Labour MP Jess Phillips told Times Radio: “If Gary Lineker had tweeted ‘stop the boats’, he would still be on air tonight.”

