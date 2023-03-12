Labour: Scottish ministers ‘missing in action’ as mental health calls soar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish ministers have been accused of being “missing in action” on mental health amid soaring levels of crisis calls.

Scottish Labour said that the SNP has been pre-occupied by its leadership election which has seen infighting among candidates.

Meanwhile, new statistics from NHS24 have revealed soaring numbers of calls from people struggling with mental health or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The data, obtained by Scottish Labour through freedom of information (FOI) legislation, has shown the number of calls to the health helpline relating to suicidal thoughts or acts has increased from 18,199 in 2021 to 23,468 in 2022 – a near 30% rise.

And official statistics showed the total number of mental health calls to NHS24 was around seven times higher in 2022 than in 2019, rising from 20,434 to 139,008.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data published last week showed 10,201 children and young people were referred to the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in the quarter ending December 2022, while the number of adults referred to psychological therapies reached 38,191.

And some 7,563 children were on the waiting list for mental health treatment in the quarter ending December 2022, while 21,794 adults were yet to start treatment.

Paul Sweeney, Labour mental health spokesman, said: “Scotland is facing a full-blown mental health emergency, but the SNP Government is missing in action.

“While they are distracted fighting among themselves, thousands of people are stuck on mental health waiting lists.

“People are reaching crisis point but the services just aren’t there.

“The next first minister must have a real plan to support mental health services across the board and finally deliver true parity of esteem.”

Ash Regan, Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf are in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and Scotland’s next first minister.

But the leadership contest has seen the rival candidates take aim at each other’s performance in Government or their personal views.

Meanwhile mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart said: “It is good that more people feel able to come forward and ask for help for their mental health, and we have invested in NHS24 to enable it to respond to more calls.

“Our record-breaking investment in mental health has resulted in record numbers of staff providing more varied support and services to a larger number of people than ever before.

“There will be times when people do require specialist mental health services, and we are now seeing the most sustained, positive changes to waiting lists in half a decade. Last quarter saw the highest number of young people starting treatment from CAMHS on record.”