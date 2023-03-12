Ministers warned over ‘dangerous distraction’ of carbon capture schemes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ministers warned over ‘dangerous distraction’ of carbon capture schemes

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 12.03am
Climate campaigners told the Scottish Govenrment carbon capture schemes are a ‘dangerous distraction’ from the need to move away from fossil fuels. (David Jones/PA)
Climate campaigners told the Scottish Govenrment carbon capture schemes are a ‘dangerous distraction’ from the need to move away from fossil fuels. (David Jones/PA)

Environmental campaigners are calling on the Scottish Government to end support for carbon capture, insisting such projects are a “dangerous distraction” from the need to move away from fossil fuels.

Friends of the Earth Scotland said carbon capture – which seeks to store damaging emissions underground to prevent them being released into the environment – has a history of “long and inglorious failure” in the UK.

It said the UK Government must not provide further cash for such schemes.

The charity’s climate campaigner Alex Lee said: “Scottish ministers need to wake up and realise that carbon capture and these other so-called negative emissions technologies are a dangerous distraction from the urgent and necessary working of cutting emissions at source and delivering a just transition away from fossil fuels.

“The UK Government must not continue to throw public money at fossil fuel companies to try and prolong their climate-wrecking industry through the pipe dreams at Acorn (carbon capture project) or anywhere else.

“The only successful capture by this industry is public money, because it is certainly not capturing carbon.

“It’s long past time to stop subsidising some of the most profitable polluters on the planet.”

The group said there have been “nearly 20 years of industry promises” on carbon capture but a “complete failure to deliver”, arguing money should instead be directed towards “climate solutions that we know can deliver emissions cuts and improve peoples’ lives”.

MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee have been calling on the UK Government to use the upcoming Budget to provide funding for the Acorn project in the north east of Scotland.

It lost out to rival schemes on Humberside and Teesside in the first phase of the Government’s carbon capture, utilisation and storage cluster sequencing process in 2021.

In a report published on Friday, the committee said: “Scotland and the rest of the UK will not be able to deliver on their net-zero commitments without carbon capture and storage.

“We hope that the UK Government provides details for funding for the Acorn project in the upcoming Budget.”

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said that carbon capture, utilisation and storage would “form a vital part of our just transition to a net zero future”

Mr Matheson said expert advisers at the Climate Change Committee had “recently highlighted the necessity of carbon capture in efforts to achieve net zero emissions” and that the committee’s most recent report “urged the UK Government to launch the next cluster selection process immediately”.

He stated: “The Scottish Government is fully supportive of the technology and has made £80 million available to support its deployment as well as a dedicated £5 million fund to support carbon utilisation.

“Carbon capture is crucial for Scotland and the UK’s net zero commitments and I urge the UK Government to provide a concrete timeline that ensures Track-2 clusters are confirmed this year. Scotland can’t afford any further delays from the UK Government.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Brucefield Road in Blairgowrie. Inage: Google Street View.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented