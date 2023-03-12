Saturday’s limited Match Of The Day watched by 2.6 million viewers – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Saturday’s limited Match Of The Day watched by 2.6 million viewers – reports

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 11.39am
Sports pundits have held a protest in support of Gary Lineker (Ian Walton/PA)
Sports pundits have held a protest in support of Gary Lineker (Ian Walton/PA)

Match Of The Day was watched by 2.6 million viewers on Saturday as it aired without commentary or analysis from pundits following a boycott in “solidarity” with Gary Lineker, according to reports.

The football highlights programme was viewed by nearly half a million more than last Saturday’s show, which had an audience of 2.1 million, according to BARB overnight figures as reported by BBC News.

However, the show was radically different as it aired for only 20 minutes and did not include presenters or even its famous theme tune – instead broadcasting only short highlight clips of the day’s matches.

On Friday, former England internationals Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced their boycott of this weekend’s programme after Lineker was asked to step back from hosting the show by the BBC for comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a tweet.

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker file photo
Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Several of the broadcaster’s other football shows were pulled at the last minute on Saturday as more presenters and reporters withdrew, with neither Football Focus nor Final Score airing – while 5 Live’s radio coverage was radically altered throughout the day.

The disruption to the broadcaster’s sports schedule for TV and radio is expected to roll on for a second consecutive day.

Sunday’s Match Of The Day 2 will follow a similar reduced format to last night’s programme, the PA news agency understands.

The show was thrown into question on Saturday after football pundit Jermain Defoe announced he would not appear.

The former England striker tweeted on Saturday: “It’s always such a privilege to work with BBC MOTD. But tomorrow I have taken the decision to stand down from my punditry duties. @GaryLineker.”

Leicester City v Chelsea – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Gary Lineker (Mike Egerton/PA)

Further doubt was cast as sports broadcaster Mark Chapman, who is due to host Match Of The Day 2, did not present for BBC Radio 5 Live Sport on Saturday.

The Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United is also due to run on BBC Two but with no pre-match presentation but some form of commentary is expected, the PA news agency understands.

Gabby Logan is also due to host live coverage from 2.15pm as Scotland play Ireland at Murrayfield but Six Nations coverage is not due to be disrupted.

The BBC director-general apologised for the disruption caused to the broadcaster’s sports programming, but confirmed he will not resign over the Lineker impartiality row.

