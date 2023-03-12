Hunt vows to be responsible with UK finances ahead of Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hunt vows to be responsible with UK finances ahead of Budget

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 12.26pm
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Jeremy Hunt has said he makes “absolutely no apology” for being responsible with the public finances as he risked angering Tory MPs by downplaying the prospect of major tax cuts in Wednesday’s Budget.

The Chancellor has faced pressure from senior Conservatives, including Boris Johnson, for tax cuts in a bid to ignite the UK’s stalling economy, including pausing the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

Speaking on Sunday morning broadcast shows, Mr Hunt said: “Within the bounds of what is responsible, we will always look to reduce the tax burden.”

He said he wanted the UK to have “the most competitive business taxes anywhere in the world” but stressed the need for companies to have “the stability that comes from being responsible”.

It was put to Mr Hunt, who suggested cutting corporation tax from 25% to 15% during his Tory leadership pitch last year, that he was now running the economy like “Jeremy from accounts”.

He replied: “I think you have to wait and see what I say on Wednesday.

“But, you know, Jeremy the Chancellor will be responsible with public finances and I make absolutely no apology for that.”

Mr Hunt said there was “no easy fix” for young people struggling in the current economic environment, with home ownership having become more difficult since the Conservatives took power 13 years ago.

Young people want to see “that we have exciting plans to grow the economy”, the Chancellor insisted, adding: “That’s what I’ll be talking about on Wednesday: How are we going to overcome problems so that we can give hope for the future to young people?

“There is a hard road to follow to get there, but we really can be one of the most prosperous countries in Europe, if not the world.”

Mr Hunt has already set out a package of measures to boost workforce participation among the over-50s, the long-term sick and disabled, and benefits claimants.

It includes the axing of the system used to assess eligibility for sickness benefits, paying parents on universal credit childcare support upfront and increasing the amount they can claim by several hundred pounds.

Mr Hunt said: “The Brexit decision was a choice – the right choice, in my judgment – to say we shouldn’t fill those vacancies from unlimited migration.

“We need to break down the barriers that stop people here in the UK from working, whether that’s parents who have obstacles because of childcare costs, whether it’s older people who feel they need to retire earlier … whether it’s long-term sick who find there are barriers to working.”

He added that “this is a budget in which I will be systematically going through all the areas where there are barriers that stop people working who want to”.

The South West Surrey MP conceded the changes on childcare announced so far would not help parents who are not on Universal Credit.

“We would like to help everyone. It’s expensive to do it. You can’t always do everything at once,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Kane McDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee trio lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
4
McGill was owned by Graeme Carling.
McGill administrators probe money transfer from Dundee firm to ‘connected’ Graeme Carling business
3
5
Marin filmed his flatmate raping the woman and sent the footage to another person. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist filmed flatmate’s sex attack and sent footage to woman
6
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
7
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
8
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
9
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
10
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’

More from The Courier

Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
Theatre-maker Jenna Watt's first book has been longlisted for the Highland Book Prize.
Highland Book Prize nod for author with a love of the land
Among the exotic legacies of our plant hunters is Araucaria araucana, commonly called the monkey puzzle tree,
GINGER GAIRDNER: The man who gave us the Monkey Puzzle
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.
RAB MCNEIL: It's a jungle out there, all the beasties are about
Only one of five fines issued by the council over the last 12 months has been paid. Image: Steve MacDougall
Only ONE dog fouling fine paid in Perth in last year
Most fines are not being paid. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
More than half of dog poo fines in Fife unpaid
Half of the fines issued by Angus Council over the last 12 months have not been paid. Image: Jason Hedges
Just seven dog fouling fines paid in Angus last year
Only three fines were paid in Dundee last year. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DDC Thomson
Just three dog fouling fines paid in Dundee last year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented