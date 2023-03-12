Prime Minister defends China engagement policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Prime Minister defends China engagement policy

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 10.02pm
Rishi Sunak said China has different values to the UK (Ben Stansall/PA)
Rishi Sunak said China has different values to the UK (Ben Stansall/PA)

Rishi Sunak has defended his policy of continuing to engage with China despite believing that Xi Jinping’s “increasingly authoritarian” administration poses an “epoch-defining challenge” to the global order.

The Prime Minister, who claimed during the Tory leadership contest last year that China represented the “biggest long-term threat to Britain”, appears to have softened his stance but insisted he remained acutely aware of the challenges posed by Beijing.

The Government will on Monday publish an update to its foreign and security policy, motivated in part by concerns about China’s increasingly assertive international role.

Mr Sunak will be in the United States when the document is published on Monday, holding talks with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about the Aukus nuclear-powered submarine programme – a project motivated by Canberra’s concerns about China’s actions in the Pacific.

Speaking to reporters accompanying him on the trip, Mr Sunak said: “China represents a country that has very different values to ours.

“I think it presents an epoch-defining challenge to us and to the global order. It’s a regime that is increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad, and has a desire to reshape the world order.”

Asked about his previous comments on China, Mr Sunak said: “We’ve recognised it as the biggest state-based threat to our economic security.

“What I would say is I don’t think it’s smart or sophisticated foreign policy to reduce our relationship with China – which, after all, is a country with one-and-a-half billion people, the second biggest economy and a member of the UN Security Council – to just two words.”

He said “you can’t ignore China” given the size of the economy, so it was “necessary and right to try and engage with them”, claiming the UK was following a similar policy to its allies in engaging with Beijing.

He said he was acutely aware of the challenge posed by China, adding: “It’s absolutely right that we are protecting ourselves against that. Since I’ve been Prime Minister, we’ve taken very significant action to do that. That’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Asked if he would travel to Beijing to meet the Chinese president, he said: “It’s not about going there or not going there. I think engagement is the point – that all our allies take the view that it’s right to engage with China, on the issues that we can find common ground and make a difference on, for example climate change, global health, macroeconomic stability etc.

“That’s the right approach whilst being very robust in defending our values and our interests.”

Tory Alicia Kearns, chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, is among those who have called for a tougher stance on China.

She said: “I welcome the recognition of the threat of China, but this threat cannot be seen as primarily economic, that is to fail to understand China is foremost seeking to undermine our national security and sovereignty.

“Because no country can have economic security without national security.”

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he feared the review would be “a wasted opportunity to call out China as they are, a threat to our way of life and physically to us”.

“By being weak in facing China, China doesn’t respect us,” he said.

“If we don’t show strength they won’t respect us.

“Project Kowtow is alive and well.”

Luke de Pulford, executive director of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China – an international campaign group seeking to co-ordinate the response of democratic nations to Beijing, said: “The concern is that if the Integrated Review Refresh fails to acknowledge Beijing for the very real and present threat that it is, it will do little to help the UK to face up to Beijing’s increasingly troubling behaviour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
2
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container
3
Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
4
Last year's Dundee Summer Sessions festival. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Promoters confirm major music festival not returning to Dundee this year
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Vigilante Tayside mum abducted ‘drug dealer’ and told police she would slit his throat…
7
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
8
Kane McDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee trio lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
9
Marin filmed his flatmate raping the woman and sent the footage to another person. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist filmed flatmate’s sex attack and sent footage to woman
10
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident

More from The Courier

Man of the match Mack Hansen is tackled by Scotland's Hamish Watson.
Scotland 7 Ireland 22: Scots' Triple Crown hopes submerged by green tidal wave at…
Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.
Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste…
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray proud of his Raith Rovers players who 'gave everything' despite Scottish Cup…
Goldson opened the scoring. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Rangers too strong…
The crash took place on Milton of Craigie Road North, Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Female pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Dundee: Job and volunteer opportunities announced
Theatre-maker Jenna Watt's first book has been longlisted for the Highland Book Prize.
Highland Book Prize nod for author with a love of the land
Among the exotic legacies of our plant hunters is Araucaria araucana, commonly called the monkey puzzle tree,
GINGER GAIRDNER: The man who gave us the Monkey Puzzle
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.
RAB MCNEIL: It's a jungle out there, all the beasties are about
Only one of five fines issued by the council over the last 12 months has been paid. Image: Steve MacDougall
Only ONE dog fouling fine paid in Perth in last year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented