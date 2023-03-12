Biden to be given Good Friday Agreement anniversary invite, PM says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biden to be given Good Friday Agreement anniversary invite, PM says

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 10.32pm
Joe Biden is meeting Rishi Sunak in California (Toby Melville/PA)
Joe Biden is meeting Rishi Sunak in California (Toby Melville/PA)

Rishi Sunak has confirmed he will formally invite Joe Biden to visit Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Prime Minister and the US President, who is proud of his Irish roots and has taken a keen interest in the agreement, will meet in San Diego on Monday.

Mr Sunak told reporters travelling with him to the US that the visit by the president to mark the anniversary in April was not confirmed yet.

A visit by Mr Biden to Northern Ireland to mark the Good Friday deal has long been anticipated and the Windsor Framework agreed with the European Union aimed at resolving Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit difficulties could help ensure it happens.

The DUP is blocking the operation of the institutions created by the Good Friday Agreement in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol, the post-Brexit arrangements the Windsor Framework is designed to replace.

The party is currently deliberating on whether to accept the Windsor Framework and return to Stormont, but it is not believed the impasse will halt a presidential visit by Mr Biden.

On his plane to the US, Mr Sunak said: “I’ll be keen to invite him to come. He hasn’t confirmed yet. But it will be something that, obviously, I’ll be talking to him about.

“Hopefully he will be able to make it, so that will be a nice way, we’ve got this very important milestone, to commemorate and celebrate – the 25th anniversary.

“That’s why the Windsor Framework was such a positive step.

“It was very important to me to try and bring resolution to some of the challenges the protocol have been having on the ground in Northern Ireland and do the right thing for the people and businesses there.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is deliberating on whether to accept the Windsor Framework (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I think the Windsor Framework delivers that and has removed a major issue.

“What I’m concentrating on now is talking to everyone in Northern Ireland so we can find a positive way to move forward and get powersharing up and running – that’s my priority.

“Now, it’s lovely to have the opportunity to celebrate the incredible work of the Good Friday Agreement and the balance that it brought.

“Actually, it was that balance that had been disrupted. I think the Windsor Framework restores that balance.”

White House officials and Secret Service agents have already visited Belfast in advance of a potential trip.

The officials have also toured sites in Dublin and elsewhere in the Republic of Ireland as part of planning for a multiple-destination visit to the island of Ireland, the PA news agency understands.

