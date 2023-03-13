Big Issue founder fears more professionals could fall into homelessness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Big Issue founder fears more professionals could fall into homelessness

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 12.07am Updated: March 13 2023, 1.28am
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The children of struggling firefighters and nurses could become “caught” in poverty which results in middle class families falling into homelessness, Big Issue founder Lord Bird has said.

The peer, who was homeless as a child, said the Government must declare an emergency as it would in wartime, rather than taking a piecemeal approach to helping people in the cost-of-living crisis.

In an interview with the PA news agency, the 77-year-old said he fears children becoming “lost” as families unable to pay rent end up in temporary accommodation, and added that it “frightens” him to think of people declining into an “underclass”.

He said there needs to be more action to prevent homelessness, describing it as a “colossal problem” that needs to be addressed urgently “and not kind of, ‘well, let’s just do a bit here and do a bit there’”.

The latest official Government figures showed more than 75,000 households were initially assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness in England between July and September last year, up 4% on the same period in 2021.

The number of households threatened with homelessness by way of a no-fault eviction section 21 notice – which allows landlords to quickly evict tenants without having to give a reason – rose by more than a third to 6,170.

Lord Bird said the Government, which has previously stated its intention to bring forward legislation this year to ban such evictions, must “get rid of section 21 immediately”.

With separate figures showing that rough sleeping rose by more than a quarter last year, the Government has acknowledged there is “more to do to help families at risk of losing their homes and to end rough sleeping for good” – as it has pledged to do by the end of this parliament.

Lord Bird said as he had come from what he described as a “failed family”, he and his siblings had in a way been “socially prepared” for homelessness, but that many facing such circumstances now will “never have dreamt” of it.

Lord Bird has attributed a 10% rise in the number of Big Issue magazine sellers in the past year to rising cost of living pressures (Paul Harding/PA)
Lord Bird has attributed a 10% rise in the number of Big Issue magazine sellers in the past year to rising cost-of-living pressures (Paul Harding/PA)

He told PA: “What is happening now is people who have no idea, that would never have dreamt of ever seeing themselves in the homeless kind of ghetto, are falling into it. And they are highly professional people as well, highly trained, skilled people.”

Comparing it to his own struggles decades ago, he said: “This is a completely different situation when you get the children of firemen or nurses or any other professions who are absolutely caught, because they cannot make the most of the future.

“So levelling up has to start now, the best bit of levelling up they (the Government) could be doing is declare this as an emergency.”

Recalling how “devastating” it had been to become homeless at five years old and have his education “screwed up”, he told of his concerns for the next generation of children.

He said: “If you lose your way because you are going to school but you’re living in transitional or temporary accommodation, and your mother and father or your mother or parent is going through a crisis, then you’re not really going to be putting your eyes and mind on what the teacher is doing.

“You’re going to be lost and that will have a compound effect. What it will do, it will have a class effect as well, because there will be middle class people who are just, you know, a few cheques away from poverty themselves. They will descend and decline into this kind of underclass, moving into a class of dependency.”

Lord Bird has attributed a 10% rise in the number of Big Issue magazine sellers in the past year to rising cost-of-living pressures and said he fears more “working poor” need to rely on the magazine amid their financial struggles.

He called for food hubs rather than food banks, adding: “I really feel we need the socialisation of social distribution of basic needs, and basic needs are heat, food and those kind of things.”

He also said there must be more support for renters who have fallen into arrears, “because if you don’t support them, the costs are ginormous”.

He said: “An average homeless family who have been thrown out will probably cost two or three times more than supporting them in their home. There is not much evidence of homeless prevention.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
2
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container
3
Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
4
Last year's Dundee Summer Sessions festival. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Promoters confirm major music festival not returning to Dundee this year
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Vigilante Tayside mum abducted ‘drug dealer’ and told police she would slit his throat…
7
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
8
Kane McDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee trio lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
9
Marin filmed his flatmate raping the woman and sent the footage to another person. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist filmed flatmate’s sex attack and sent footage to woman
10
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident

More from The Courier

John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids
Scott Duncan collects newspaper bills and has been speaking about his collection. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'My Big Mac was spiked': Meet Dundee man who collects newspaper headlines
Ronnie Samson (and his nephew Gray Menzies) on Lochee Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What do Dundonians think about latest Lochee cycle lane plans?
Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK
EXCLUSIVE: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds…
NHS dentists Fife
Plummeting NHS dental treatments leaves Fife facing 'ticking time bomb'
Craig Huddart, Rocket Group co-founder, is excited about the new Dundee office. Image: Rocket Group.
Dundee jobs boost as growing archaeology group to open city office
Man of the match Mack Hansen is tackled by Scotland's Hamish Watson.
Scotland 7 Ireland 22: Scots' Triple Crown hopes submerged by green tidal wave at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented