Why did Silicon Valley Bank collapse and are other lenders at risk?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Why did Silicon Valley Bank collapse and are other lenders at risk?

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 1.03pm
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed last Friday, sending ripples through global markets (Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP)
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed last Friday, sending ripples through global markets (Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP)

The collapse of the 16th largest bank in the US sent ripples through global markets on Monday as Governments and businesses scrambled to figure out what the impact would be and how it could be contained.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday after failing to raise new capital last week.

On Monday the Government said that HSBC would take over the UK wing of the bank.

But what was SVB, why did it collapse, and are other banks at risk? We examine these questions here.

What was SVB?

Silicon Valley Bank was a bank with a niche but very important customer base: the technology companies that have become a massive part of the US and global economy.

Thousands of small and large companies around Silicon Valley and beyond put their cash in the bank and also borrowed from it.

The bank had a successful few years, multiplying its deposits and loan books in part thanks to the pandemic.

Technology companies did very well during lockdown as people looked for new ways to shop and work, among other things.

Silicon Valley Bank collapse
HSBC has bought the UK arm of the collapsed US lender in a last-minute rescue deal to avert a crisis in Britain’s technology sector (PA)

Why was SVB in trouble?

When account holders put money into any bank that bank will only keep some of that money in its own accounts. The rest of it it uses to lend or to invest.

One of the things that SVB has invested heavily in was long-term US government bonds which are considered very safe investments.

But when interest rates rise, as they have been doing over the last year, bonds tend to fall in price. In itself this did not have to be a problem – SVB could just have kept the bonds until they matured, or until prices improved.

But meanwhile the technology sector was coming under pressure and a lot of companies needed to tap into the reserves they had deposited with SVB.

As a result SVB had to start selling bonds at heavy losses in order to be able to reimburse customers.

Why did SVB collapse last week?

Last Wednesday SVB went cap in hand to investors to raise 1.8 billion dollars in order to prop up the business after losing so much money selling these bonds.

But the announcement spooked customers, who tried to get their money out of the bank, adding to its problems. It failed to raise the money it needed and collapsed on Friday.

What impact will it have on the technology sector?

Technology companies had billions of dollars sitting in the metaphorical vaults of SVB – money that they needed to pay suppliers and staff and pay rent, among other things.

Until Sunday it was unclear whether they would be able to access that cash. But the US Government stepped in and said that businesses should be able to get hold of their money from Monday morning.

Is it important to British companies?

British companies were a lot less exposed to SVB than their US counterparts, but it does not mean they are immune.

SVB had a UK subsidiary which many start-ups and larger businesses used.

On Monday more than 40 companies that were listed in London updated their shareholders on what dealings they had with SVB before its collapse.

Most said they were fine, but two companies were forced to suspend trading in their shares.

The Government hopes that the deal for HSBC to buy SVB UK that was announced on Monday morning will help calm nerves and ensure that companies can get their money.

Are other banks going to fail?

Last week two other US banks that cater to the cryptocurrency market – Signature and Silvergate – also went out of business.

But rating agency Moody’s said that while interest rate increases had hurt the value of large European banks’ bond portfolios, the impact would be “temporary and moderate.”

It added: “We consider European banks are generally well placed to avoid the need to sell their bonds at a loss.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
South Methven Street in Perth.
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
10
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Tom Lang said there are positives to take from the defeat. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will 'stick together' and 'keep heads held high' after…
Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed last Friday, sending ripples through global markets (Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP)
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
Dundee United fans at Aberdeen earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks are a big hit in the kitchen. Image: Make It Scotch
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented