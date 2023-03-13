Sunak says he will allow Tory MPs freedom to rule over Johnson’s partygate fate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak says he will allow Tory MPs freedom to rule over Johnson’s partygate fate

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 5.21pm Updated: March 13 2023, 5.55pm
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rishi Sunak has committed to giving Tory MPs the freedom to rule over Boris Johnson’s fate ahead of his live grilling on whether he lied over partygate.

The Prime Minister said on Monday he would not exert pressure on his Conservative colleagues to go easy on his predecessor as he faces a possible suspension.

Mr Johnson is scheduled for a televised appearance before the Privilege Committee some time next week so he can be questioned over whether he deliberately misled the Commons.

If the cross-party group of MPs rules he did, they could recommend a suspension that may ultimately lead to a by-election for Mr Johnson in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

Rishi Sunak visit to US
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in San Diego for meetings with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But speaking to ITV News during a visit to San Diego, Mr Sunak insisted he would not try to influence Conservatives on the committee not to impose a large punishment.

“That wouldn’t be right,” Mr Sunak said.

Asked if he was not concerned that a suspension of more than 10 days could trigger a by-election, Mr Sunak added: “This is a matter for Parliament, for the House.

“It’s not right for the Government to get involved.”

In an interim report, the committee said the evidence strongly suggests breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to Mr Johnson during the partygate saga.

They are examining at least four occasions when he may have deliberately misled MPs with his denials.

But Mr Johnson, who was fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaching his own Covid laws, has denied lying to the House and says he expects to be cleared.

The committee will publish its findings and make a recommendation on any punishment, but it will ultimately fall to the full House of Commons to decide whether to approve any decision over Mr Johnson’s fate.

Mr Sunak also defended his predecessor’s massive earnings outside of Parliament, as analysis of official declarations suggest Mr Johnson has earned £4.8 million, mostly since leaving No 10.

The Prime Minister told Sky News: “There’s lots of different ways that MPs combine what they’re doing in Parliament and the other things that they pursue. It’s right there’s balance in that.”

He said there are guidelines from Parliament and “it’s right that they’re adhered to”.

A contrast was drawn between his firm criticism of Matt Hancock for jetting off to the Australian jungle to appear on I’m A Celebrity and his defence of the former Tory leader.

Mr Sunak said: “There’s a difference between physically unable to fulfil your job in the UK if you’re abroad for a long period of time and being able to do all the things alongside it. I think most people will appreciate there’s a difference there.”

