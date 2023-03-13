UK bank stocks sink deep into the red in aftermath of SVB collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

UK bank stocks sink deep into the red in aftermath of SVB collapse

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 5.55pm
London’s FTSE 100 index sank into the red and US banking stocks saw sharp declines amid the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), sparking fears across Wall Street that interest rate rises may be crippling the banking sector.

It comes despite emergency action in the US to protect customers and a rescue deal in the UK cheered by concerned tech firms.

The top index closed 2.58% lower on Monday, with more than £50 billion wiped off the value of the stock exchange over the course of the day.

At one point in the day’s trading, the FTSE 100 tumbled by more than 2.6%, meaning that it suffered an even steeper decline than at any point following September’s mini-budget, which had been described as the “worst day ever seen in the markets” by one analyst.

Over in the US, investors on Wall Street were hit with fears over the resilience of the banking sector after SVB’s collapse marked the second largest bank failure in the nation’s history.

Furthermore, regulators had announced on Sunday that New York-based Signature Bank had also failed, which was its third largest bank collapse.

Some regional banks came under enormous pressure on Monday as investors had less faith in their survival than the “too-big-to-fail” banking giants.

Shares in First Republic Bank plunged by 78% at one point in Monday morning trading, even after the bank said on Sunday it had strengthened its finances with cash from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase.

But unlike in the UK, the US’s top index, the S&P 500, had picked up by about 0.35% by the time European markets closed.

It followed President Joe Biden reassuring US residents that the nation’s financial systems are sound.

He said “Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them.”

Nevertheless, he promised to look at new banking regulation to make it less likely that such a large bank failure can happen again.

Meanwhile, HSBC’s £1 deal to take over the UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB UK) did not halt the slide on the London market as fears over contagion mounted.

In the UK, banks were heavily lower after steep falls on Friday, with international bank Standard Chartered sinking to the bottom of the FTSE 100 with a 6.9% drop, and Barclays down by 6.3%.

Other UK banks were also caught up in the rout, with Lloyds Banking Group closing 5.1% lower, while NatWest was down 4.8% and HSBC down 4.1%.

Top European markets finished the day even more scathed than in Britain, with the German Dax tumbling more than 3% and the French Cac 40 declining 2.9% at close.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, warned that jitters will remain over the long-term repercussions of the collapses.

She said: “Joe Biden’s words of reassurance did little to calm markets as worries raced around that other smaller US banks could become the latest dominos to fall.

“His admission that fresh regulations may be needed to stop further failures exposes weaknesses in the current system and now lawmakers will be asked to toughen the rules.

“So, even though the collapse has centred on a small tech-focused corner of the financial system, the fall-out risks spreading.

“The era of cheap money has hurtled to an end and investors are waking up to some dramatic highly unintended consequences.”

