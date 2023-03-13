Protesters say refugees always welcome at rally against Migration Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Protesters say refugees always welcome at rally against Migration Bill

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 10.47pm
Demonstrators protesting against the Illegal Migration Bill in Parliament Square (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)
Demonstrators protesting against the Illegal Migration Bill in Parliament Square (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Houses of Parliament on Monday evening to protest against the Illegal Migration Bill, as MPs discussed it in the Commons.

Some carried placards that said “refugees always welcome” as they heard from speakers including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who branded it a “disgraceful piece of legislation”.

Mr Corbyn, now an independent MP, spoke from on top of a fire engine, telling the protesters he believed the Illegal Migration Bill would lead to the UK’s removal from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

He said: “This Bill basically criminalises anyone who arrives in this country in a very desperate state, it sends them off to Rwanda and puts them in a detention centre along the way.”

Mr Corbyn received applause as he added: “I just heard the Home Secretary say they were going to shut down the people traffickers.

“The people traffickers exist because this policy creates a market for them and creates an opportunity for them to exploit people.”

Protest against Illegal Migration Bill
Protesters against the Illegal Migration Bill in Parliament Square (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

As the debate over the Bill was under way inside Parliament, protesters were told their chants could be heard inside the Commons chamber, leading to loud shouts of “stop the Bill” and “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

David Locket held a sign that read “Gary Lineker for PM, John Barnes for Home Secretary”.

“I’m appalled that the only people that seem to speak up for refugees are retired footballers,” he said.

He added: “The idea that desperate people in little dinghies are some sort of invasion of this country actually makes me feel sick.”

Kolbassia Haoussou, a speaker at the protest, said as a refugee himself it pained him that the Illegal Migration Bill would have prevented him from attaining the life and protection he has now.

He attended the protest on behalf of the charity Freedom From Torture, and said: “If people cross, come over, they know that the law says they cannot claim asylum, they will go underground, that’s going to play into the hand of modern slavery and exploitation.”

Zoe Gardener, who helped to co-ordinate the protest, said the new migration policy “proposes to completely tear up the right to asylum”.

She said the Government’s attitude to migration is “hostile, useless and divisive”.

When asked what she would say to the Prime Minister, she responded: “You know in your conscience that what you’re doing is wrong.”

But she added: “I don’t think Rishi Sunak would listen, I think this Tory government is way beyond listening to any of us, the best thing we could do is get them out, get the Bill out, we need a government that cares about people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
South Methven Street in Perth.
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
10
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Tom Lang said there are positives to take from the defeat. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will 'stick together' and 'keep heads held high' after…
Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
Demonstrators protesting against the Illegal Migration Bill in Parliament Square (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
Dundee United fans at Aberdeen earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks are a big hit in the kitchen. Image: Make It Scotch
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented