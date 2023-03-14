Hunt considering pension changes in the Budget in drive to bolster workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hunt considering pension changes in the Budget in drive to bolster workforce

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 12.31am Updated: March 14 2023, 2.21am
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is looking at making changes to the lifetime pensions allowance (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is looking at making changes to the lifetime pensions allowance (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Chancellor is understood to be looking at increasing the lifetime pension allowance (LTA) in a move that is being interpreted as attempting to reverse the trend of early retirements.

The PA news agency understands Jeremy Hunt is considering allowing workers to put more money into their pension pot before being taxed as part of his Budget package.

Mr Hunt is keen to bolster Britain’s workforce as he looks to deliver on the Prime Minister’s pledge of growing the UK’s stalling economy.

The lifetime allowance currently stands at £1.07 million, with savers incurring tax after that personal pension pot threshold has been exceeded.

Reports differ about how much Mr Hunt could put the LTA up by in his fiscal statement on Wednesday.

The Times said the Chancellor would hike it to £1.8 million, while The Daily Telegraph said it could be set to more than £1.5 million.

GP survey
The British Medical Association has called the lifetime allowance ‘punitive’ on doctors (Anthony Devlin/PA)

It is also understood that the Budget could see the annual allowance rate for pensions increased, with Mr Hunt having tasked his advisers with calculating how much a change would cost the exchequer.

The Telegraph and The Times said the amount each person can save each year before incurring tax was likely to rise from £40,000 to £60,000.

In his Bloomberg speech earlier this year, Mr Hunt vowed to consider fiscal measures that would help the over-50s who had taken early retirement during or after Covid-19 to return to work.

Speaking in January, he said employment levels were lower than they were before the coronavirus pandemic by around 300,000 people.

Mr Hunt said: “So, to those who retired early after the pandemic, or haven’t found the right role after furlough, I say: Britain needs you.

“And we will look at the conditions necessary to make work worth your while.”

The pension lifetime allowance was first applied in 2006, when it was set at £1.5 million.

It rose to a peak of £1.8 million by 2012 before gradually being cut.

It was due to stay at £1.07 million until 2026 but Mr Hunt could choose to bring a change forward.

Budget 2017
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to give his Budget on Wednesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

The British Medical Association (BMA) has called the current LTA rate “punitive” and argued it has encouraged doctors to leave the profession.

On its website, the BMA said: “High contribution rates, significant pay erosion, and a punitive pension taxation system have resulted not only in an exceedingly high cost of scheme membership for senior doctors, but also in them receiving reduced pension benefits.

“This has resulted in large numbers of doctors retiring early or reducing their hours.”

In January, former pensions minister Baroness Altmann lobbied ministers to change “illogical” pension rules to help ease a workforce crisis in the NHS.

During a House of Lords debate, the Conservative peer said “even middle earners” were finding that their “supposedly tax-free pension contributions” were “causing them to receive huge tax demands that can even exceed the extra earnings”.

She said it meant that some doctors were “effectively paying to work for the NHS” and that the current system was “incentivising people not to work”.

The Treasury said it does not comment on Budget speculation.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor has confirmed that £63 million will be made available in his Budget to help public swimming pools stay open in the face of high energy bills.

More than £20 million of the one-year fund will be made available in grants to leisure centres with pools that are dealing with immediate cost pressures, while £40 million is earmarked for investment in decarbonisation and long-term energy efficiency measures.

The Treasury said leisure centres with swimming pools are responsible for up to 40% of local authority carbon footprints due to the need for bathing waters to be heated to safe temperatures.

Mr Hunt said: “Soaring bills are hitting us all hard, and community pools have been thrown in the deep end.

“I know they are loved by millions of people. This vital lifeline will keep them afloat.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
4
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew’s…
2
5
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
6
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
7
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
8
Jocky Wilson with the World Championship trophy in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
Forgotten memoir reveals Jocky Wilson’s iconic career started with ‘humiliation’ on Kirkcaldy pub oche
9
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
10
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container

More from The Courier

Dundee travel to Partick Thistle this weekend. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: It's up to Dundee to show they can win this league -…
Council tax in Dundee is higher than most areas in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock/DCThomson.
Dundee households paying one of highest council tax bills in Scotland
Dan Phillips and James Brown. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone duo Dan Phillips and James Brown called up by Trinidad and Tobago…
Finlay Hutchison appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee racing star caught speeding down Perth street
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle - Dundee EV hub shows…
Bonnethill Court flat.
Dundee screwdriver thug punctured woman's neck and said: 'I'll stab you in the heart'
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is looking at making changes to the lifetime pensions allowance (Victoria Jones/PA)
When Dundee bus adverts brought moving pictures to city's streets
Mhor Coffee general manager general manager Jennifer Poutney hands out a coffee to the Prime Minister. Image: Rory Arnold/No 10 Downing Street.
Perth firm’s coffee to be served at 10 Downing Street after ‘surreal’ visit to…
Kirriemuir's award-winning Gateway to the Glens Museum is under threat. Image: Angus Alive
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
Ian Ballie with daughter Ruby. Image: Ian Ballie.
Perth EE worker overcomes addictions to alcohol and legal highs to become 'community hero'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented