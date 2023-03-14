Sunak and Biden discuss China’s ‘increased assertiveness’ and agree to visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak and Biden discuss China’s ‘increased assertiveness’ and agree to visits

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 3.46am
(Leon Neal/PA)
(Leon Neal/PA)

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden discussed the “increased assertiveness of the Chinese Communist Party” during talks which also saw the pair agree to transatlantic visits.

The President said he intends to visit Northern Ireland and Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April, while Mr Sunak was invited to go to Washington in June.

The pair met at the Point Loma naval base in San Diego, California following the announcement of details of the Aukus submarine programme involving Australia, the UK and US.

The meeting also followed the publication of the update to the UK’s integrated review of foreign and security policy.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The leaders agreed on the convergence between the UK and US’ ambitions and interests in the world, and on the importance of working together to bring about global stability.”

On China, the leaders “noted the challenges posed by the increased assertiveness of the Chinese Communist Party”.

“The Prime Minister outlined the steps the UK is taking to protect our national and economic security interests,” the spokesman said.

“The leaders agreed on the need to engage China and maintain dialogue.”

The two also discussed Ukraine, agreeing on the need to ensure that Volodymyr Zelensky’s country “both wins the war and secures a lasting peace where it cannot be threatened by Russia in the same way again”.

The two agreed their countries should play a role co-ordinating international efforts to support Ukraine.

The pair, who met without aides present, also discussed the US inflation reduction act, which has been branded “protectionist” by the UK.

The spokesman said: “The leaders discussed the US’ inflation reduction act. The Prime Minister expressed his hope that our governments can continue to work together to increase jobs and growth in both of our countries as we transition towards net zero.”

Mr Sunak’s visit in June will allow the two leaders to continue discussions on “deepening the strong, enduring economic relationship” between the two countries, No 10 said.

A White House summary of the meeting said the leaders “reaffirmed their shared and steadfast commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and welcomed the Windsor Framework as an important step in preserving the peace and progress in Northern Ireland brought by the agreement”.

