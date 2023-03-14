UK vacancies drop for eighth month in a row amid economic pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK vacancies drop for eighth month in a row amid economic pressures

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 8.30am Updated: March 14 2023, 10.02am
Vacancies across the UK have fallen for the eighth month in a row as firms hold back on hiring amid woes in the wider economy, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed a 51,000 drop in the number of job vacancies to 1.12 million in the three months to February, while the redundancy rate edged higher.

It said the fall in vacancies “reflects uncertainty across industries, as survey respondents continue to cite economic pressures as a factor in holding back on recruitment”.

Britain’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7% in the three months to January, but the drop in vacancies signalled cracks in the jobs market as economic uncertainty weighs on companies.

The figures also showed there were 220,000 days lost to strike action in January, down from 822,000 in December, with schools the hardest hit.

The data comes ahead of the Spring Budget on Wednesday, when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce ways to encourage older workers back into the jobs market to help with the UK’s shrinking workforce.

The latest figures revealed that pay remained under pressure despite declining inflation, while the data showed that wage growth has eased back sharply.

The ONS said total wages including bonuses lifted by 5.7% in the three months to January, with regular wages, excluding bonuses, increasing by 6.5%.

This was lower than the 6% growth for total pay and 6.7% for regular pay seen in the previous quarter.

With Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account, real regular pay fell by 3.5% and total pay including bonuses was 4.4% lower.

Mr Hunt said: “The jobs market remains strong, but inflation remains too high.

“To help people’s wages go further, we need to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year.

“Tomorrow at the Budget, I will set out how we will go further to bear down on inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy, including by helping more people back into work.”

The ONS said the rate of inactivity eased back to 21.3% in the quarter to January from 21.5% as more young people returned to work amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The number of people neither working nor looking for a job fell overall, driven by a drop in young people.

“However, a record number of people were completely outside the labour market due to long-term sickness.

“Although the inflation rate has come down a little, it’s still outstripping earnings growth, meaning real pay continues to fall.

“However, the gap between earnings growth in the public and private sectors has narrowed sharply.”

The ONS said average regular pay growth for the private sector was 7% in the latest figures, while it stood at 4.8% for the public sector.

There were 65,000 more people in employment quarter-on-quarter in the three months to January at 32.8 million, while the number of unemployed rose by 5,000 to 1.3 million, according to the ONS.

Experts said the slowdown in wage growth takes the pressure off the Bank of England to raise interest rates again next week, especially in light of the turmoil sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and another US lender at the weekend.

The Bank has been watching pay growth in the UK closely for signs that sky-high inflation may be becoming entrenched in the economy.

Economist Samuel Tombs, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “Today’s labour market report strengthens the case for the Monetary Policy Committee to hold back from raising bank rate further next week, which already had been bolstered by the collapse of two US banks over the weekend.

“Most importantly of all, wage growth has slowed substantially.”

